Fire Prevention Requires Your Attention

According to the U.S. Fire Administration website, in 2021, U.S. fire departments responded to approximately 170,000 home cooking fires which resulted in an estimated 135 deaths, 3,000 injuries and property losses valued at $494 million. To prevent such losses, Fire Prevention Week runs from October 8-14 with an emphasis on cooking safety.



“Fire Prevention week cumulated from the Chicago Fire back in 1922, which devastated the city and was one of the largest fires this country had ever seen, at that time,” said NNSY Fire Protection Inspector, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services Joseph Petko. “There was significant damage to Chicago’s infrastructure, buildings and severe loss of life.”



Petko continued, “Fire Prevention Week was established to make the general public aware of how to prevent fires while cooking, how to properly store combustible materials and the importance of evacuating buildings in a timely manner.”



At shipyards in general, the three primary causes of fire are improper hot work, failure to follow electrical compliance and unauthorized smoking.

Personnel are reminded to follow Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s instructions and safety standards when performing hot work, use the proper protocols for electrical safety and smoke in the approved designated smoking areas.



Also, keep these numbers close by throughout the year. NNSY emergency number is: 757-396-3333/911 (for fire and/or medical response). For hot work permits, call 757-438-3315 or 757-444-2425 and select option #5. In regards to non-emergencies, dial 757-396-3335.



If you’re a NNSY employee who likes to fire up the grill with your work group on your lunch break, please take the appropriate precautions. Did you know that you need a grilling permit? The next time you’re planning on grilling with your code, follow these steps.



Contact the Fire Department to request a grilling permit.

Once your grilling zone has passed inspection, you will receive your permit. It is good for the date of your request only.



Only use the grill outside and make sure it is at least three feet from the facility, vehicles, trash receptacles and any flammable materials. Have a fire extinguisher close by and know how to use it. Remember the PASS method (Pull the fire extinguisher pin, aim at the base of the fire, squeeze the handle and sweep from side to side).



Make sure you have a 3-foot safety radius around your grill. Keep people away and make sure the area is clear of trip hazards.

Do not walk away from the grill while you are cooking. Be aware of what’s overhead while grilling and keep the flames low. If the flames are too high, they can catch a tree or your building on fire.



Clean the grill after each use and dispose of any coals in a metal bucket, with a lid, after they have cooled. The dumpsters or metal trash cans are not proper metal containers.



“Fire Prevention Week is a good time to remind everybody not to become complacent while they are decorating for the holidays and preparing family dinners,” Petko said.



With the year-end holidays fast approaching, check your holiday decorations for exposed wires, do not place candles near anything that can catch on fire, make sure you are not overloading your electrical outlets or surge protector strips, do not leave any candle or fireplace unattended and be cautious in the kitchen when preparing large family dinners. Do not leave anything unattended on the stove or in the oven and only the cooks should be in the kitchen. No pets or kids that can cause a distraction or trip hazard. Fires and burns can happen easily when there are too many obstacles in the kitchen.



“Practice fire safety at work and you’ll bring it home,” said Petko.



“Practice fire safety at home and you will bring it to work.”