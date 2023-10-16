A community united: Fort Liberty joins Cumberland County to pay tribute to victims of domestic violence

Photo By April Olsen | Fort Liberty Garrison Command team, Col. John Wilcox and Command Sgt. Maj. Greg...... read more read more Photo By April Olsen | Fort Liberty Garrison Command team, Col. John Wilcox and Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Seymour, joined Cumberland County and Fayetteville officials on Oct. 12 in a ceremony recognizing victims of domestic violence. The annual “Remember My Name” vigil aims to bring awareness to prevention efforts and resources available for victims. (U.S. Army photo by April Olsen, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - Fort Liberty Garrison Command team, Col. John Wilcox and Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Seymour, joined Cumberland County and Fayetteville officials on Oct. 12 in a ceremony recognizing victims of domestic violence.



The annual “Remember My Name” vigil aims to bring awareness to prevention efforts and resources available for victims. It also highlights that no demographic is untouched, as victims represent people of all genders, ages, races, and socioeconomic classes. A display showed photos of victims and pairs of victims’ shoes, including sneakers, heels, and military boots.



A large crowd, including families of victims, gathered around the Cumberland County Courthouse steps to witness the reading of the names of 63 North Carolina victims killed in the last 12 months. Among the dead were women, children, and men - five victims were from Cumberland County.



“Liberty looks like this – a community united,” Wilcox told the crowd. He praised the efforts of local agencies that support victims and the law enforcement departments that work to hold perpetrators accountable.



Wilcox said that by speaking openly about domestic violence, we are encouraging survivors to seek help and working to educate our community about the signs of abuse and the resources available for support.



The Army is not immune to acts of domestic violence, Wilcox told the crowd, citing the more than 300 incidents reported last year on the military installation. While Army Community Services and the Family Advocacy Program provide a comprehensive support network for service members and their families affected by domestic violence, “even one case is one too many,” Wilcox said.



Keynote speaker Charnessa Ridley, the Deputy Director of the N.C. Council for Women and Youth Involvement, said the community uniting to bear witness to the lives lost to domestic violence is encouraging in the fight to end abuse. “Each one represents a desperate need for change.”



The Cumberland County District Court, the CARE Center Family Violence Program, the Cumberland County Department of Social Services, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the Fayetteville Police Department, the Hope Mills Police Department, the Fort Liberty’s Army Community Services, the Legal Aid of North Carolina and the Phoenix Center all came together to organize the vigil.



If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or go to www.thehotline.org. Service members can contact their installation’s Family Advocacy Program for assistance.