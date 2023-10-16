Leon County Hosts Annual Veteran's Appreciation Luncheon

Photo By Spc. David Dumas | The 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment demonstrates various weapon drills...... read more read more Photo By Spc. David Dumas | The 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment demonstrates various weapon drills while on horseback during the Veteran's Appreciation Luncheon, Oct. 14, in Leon County, Texas. The horse detachment upholds the traditions of the First Team by performing by continuing to honor the original ways of the cavalry. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Dumas) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas - Under the clear Texan sky, the new October wind embraced a group of extraordinary individuals, the Texas Outdoor Heroes organization set the stage for a heartfelt and inspiring Veteran's Appreciation Luncheon. The luncheon was more than a gathering; it was a powerful salute to those who have served with unwavering dedication and honor.

“You represent a part of an unbroken chain who have served this country with honor for our nation, " said 1st Cavalry Division Artillery commander, Col. Timothy Gatlin. “Today we’ve come together to salute every patriot and to solidify the bond between Leon County and the 1st Cavalry Division.”

Against the backdrop of farmland and the boundless gratitude of Leon County, the annual luncheon kicked off its day-filled events with a horse demonstration displayed by troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment.

Performing formation maneuvers, diverse weapon demonstrations, and pure cavalry tradition, the horse cavalry detachment stirred up the crowd with a live display of time-honored customs and capabilities.

“I come here year after year because they honor veterans and soldiers who are serving; Leon County is really good at taking care of their veterans," said Sam Jones, a Vietnam veteran. “We are losing our patriotism in the country, and hosting events like these will spark patriotism back into the country.”

Trusted with the symbol of freedom and liberty, the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Guard bears the responsibility of posting and displaying the nation's colors with dedication and remembrance.

The Honor Guard presented and retired the nation's colors at both the commencement and conclusion of the day's activities, symbolizing the beginning and end of the event.

As the day progressed, it unfolded in a compilation of heartfelt tributes, blending powerful speeches and emotional videos that captured veteran’s selfless service and inspiring dedication.

“We’ve had a lot of great presentations today and I think some of the commonalities that we talk about are loyalty and selfless service, " said Gatlin. “But I want to focus on just remembering and how this community goes out of its way to give us the space to remember those who have served.”

Following a meal that celebrated the unbreakable bond between the 1st Cavalry Division and Leon County, the luncheon reached its closing with an exhilarating raffle, offering the veterans a chance to win one of several door prizes.

The event was not merely a luncheon; it was a powerful reminder of the profound debt of gratitude we owe to veterans and that we should take the time to hear their stories. It served as a testament to their courage, resilience, and dedication, a sacrifice that should not be forgotten.

“I dare each of you to use this opportunity at this gathering to engage and better understand someone's story and their journey,” said Gatlin. “In doing so, it is our hope that you will take another step in closing the gap and gaining trust and forging bonds that will never be broken.”