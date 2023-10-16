SEMBACH, Germany— On October 20, 2023, the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-7 ADA BN) will transfer its authority of the US Patriot mission within rotational forces responsibilities in Eastern Europe to the 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-62 ADA BN). This transition signifies a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the security and defense posture in Eastern Europe.



The unit will be part of a rotational force adding to a multinational effort aimed at enhancing security and defense measures in Eastern Europe. The operation seeks to deter potential threats and reinforce the collective defense of NATO member nations in the region.



The 1-62 ADA BN is garrisoned at Fort Cavazos, Texas and organically falls under the command of 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (69th ADA BDE).



For the duration of the 1-62 ADA BN’s deployment, the battalion will report to the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade (52D ADA BDE) for tactical, operational, and selective administrative control. The 52D ADA BDE, specializing in air defense within the European theater, will play a crucial role in supporting 1-62 ADA BN as they take on their responsibilities in the region. This cooperative effort is aimed at enhancing air defense capabilities in Europe, thereby bolstering regional security. The transfer of authority ceremony signifies a seamless transition of responsibilities and leadership.



For further inquiries, please contact 52D ADA BDE Public Affairs at +49 (0)611.143.542.2872 or via email at robert.p.wormley2.mil@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 03:59 Story ID: 456014 Location: RP, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5-7 ADA BN transfers authority of the US Patriot mission to 1-62 ADA BN, by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.