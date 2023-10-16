Air Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing honors New York Yankees and NYPD

NEWBURGH, N.Y. - The 105th Airlift Wing, New York Air National Guard, honored the heroes of the NYPD and the New York Yankees during a C-17 winglet art unveiling ceremony on Stewart Air National Guard Base at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023.



There are two different emblems representing the NYPD’s heroism and the Yankees on each side of the 105th's C-17s. The emblem on the right winglet is a depiction of a 9/11 memorial representing the eternal remembrance of September 11, 2001. The emblem on the left is the iconic logo of the New York Yankees baseball team, which has represented New York State since 1901. These emblems symbolize the freedom and camaraderie that our C-17s represent all around the world.



The ceremony featured distinguished guests from the Air Guard, NYPD and Yankees including the Honorable Edward A. Caban, police commissioner of the New York Police Department, Maj. Gen. Denise M. Donnell, Assistant Adjutant General and commander of the New York Air National Guard, Jeffrey Nelson, former New York Yankees player, and members of the Air Guard, NYPD and Yankees.



The ceremony was also attended by members of the 105th Maintenance Group, who spearheaded the project. All nine of the C-17's belonging to the 105th Airlift Wing now have these emblems on their winglets, which will be carried around the world as they complete missions.



“[These emblems represent] a tremendous amount of professionalism and pride,” said Col. Kristopher R. Geis, commander of the 105th Maintenance Group. “This wing is extremely competent within their profession and that, as a small part, contributes to the ultimate goal of launching these amazing C-17 aircraft.”



The 105th Airlift Wing lost two members to the attacks on 9/11. Staff Sgt. Andrew Brunn was an FDNY firefighter and member of the 213th Engineering Installation Squadron. Staff Sgt. Jerome Dominguez was an NYPD police officer and member of the 105th Security Forces Squadron.



“Today we honor the service and sacrifice of fallen heroes, heroes who not only served New York City, but answered the call when their nation needed them, when this unit needed them,” said Caban, NYPD Police Commissioner. “When they look up at those massive wings, they will see a tribute that reminds them of their pedigree, that they are New Yorkers, and that theirs is a living legacy of greatness.”



Yankee ball player Jeffrey Nelson said that just seeing the “NY”, the most recognizable symbol in sports, on the side of C-17s that flew over Iraq and Afghanistan is truly special and an honor.



The 105th Airlift Wing is based in Newburgh, NY. The largest wing in New York State with over 2000 members, its mission is to support domestic and global operations with lethal, innovative, mission-ready Airmen.

