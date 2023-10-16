Sergio Alvarez brings multicultural perspective to PEO EIS

As deputy project manager for Enterprise Services at PEO EIS, Sergio Alvarez helps lead the project office responsible for acquiring, fielding and performing lifecycle sustainment of enterprise-level services supporting many of the Army chief information officer’s largest enterprise initiatives. Alvarez has been with EIS for nearly 20 years and has supported numerous programs, including the Army Enterprise Systems Integration Program, Reserve Component Automation Systems, Power Projection Enablers and Enterprise Content Collaboration and Messaging. He assumed his current position in August 2021 and has twice stepped up to serve as acting project director, Enterprise Services.



Alvarez recently took time to answer some questions about his life and career for PEO EIS’s Teammate Tuesday series.



Where did you grow up?



I grew up in Los Angeles, California — in the San Fernando Valley.



Can you share a bit about your Hispanic heritage?



Growing up in the San Fernando Valley as a person with Mexican American heritage, my upbringing was shaped by my large Mexican American family and the unique intersection of cultures in such a diverse region. The San Fernando Valley, known for its suburban charm and multicultural communities, provided a backdrop where I experienced the fusion of Mexican traditions and American influences. In this environment, I was able to navigate the complexities of straddling two cultures, embracing the values and traditions of being American, while embracing the culture and ancestry of Mexican culture. I was fortunate to have a rich tapestry of cultural experiences that shaped my identity and instilled a deep appreciation for my Mexican American heritage.



What led you to decide to become an Army civilian and join PEO EIS?



After serving for six years in the United States Marine Corps, my family and I came to Virginia in 1996. I had an opportunity to work at PEO EIS as a contractor in 2004 as the network engineer for Program Manager Automatic Identification Technology/Joint-AIT. The leadership connection from PEO to the program office at J-AIT really gave me a sense that I could do more as an Army civilian and continue to serve our Soldiers. After all these years, I still feel the same way and strive to continue to do the best I can to deliver capability to the Army.



What, in your view, does it take to be a successful leader in the Army acquisition world?



Patience, adaptability and understanding. Things don’t always go the way you want them to, and/or situations change that impact your programs. So you adjust as needed to ensure the mission keeps moving forward.



What do you enjoy most about working at PEO EIS?



The relationships with our teammates at all levels. EIS has tremendous talent. I am constantly learning new and improved ways to be a better person, leader and teammate from each person I encounter.



What do you enjoy doing in your downtime?



I enjoy spending time with my beautiful bride of 32 years and hanging out with family. We do everything together. We enjoy going to Washington Nationals baseball games, taking road trips and going to farms to do fruit picking.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 14:54 Story ID: 455988 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sergio Alvarez brings multicultural perspective to PEO EIS, by Erika Christ, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.