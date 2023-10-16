Fort Sill commits to fostering creativity for military wellness

LAWTON, Okla. (Oct. 17, 2023) — The Oklahoma Arts and the Military Summit III unfolded in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University, Oct. 17. The event shed light on the immeasurable value of arts in supporting the military community.



With an emphasis on "Arts, Health, and Wellbeing Across the Military Continuum," the event reflected a statewide initiative to intertwine artistic avenues with military experiences.



Col. Jim Peay, Fort Sill Garrison commander, shared heartfelt reflections on how the arts fostered resilience and self-expression in his life. From anecdotes of his grandmother's artistic endeavors during World War II to his own family’s involvement in the performing arts, Peay underscored the holistic wellness the arts offer. Highlighting the military’s focus on suicide prevention, Peay advocated for arts as a therapeutic and preventive recourse.



"I can't tell you how important the arts have been in my life... And my wife and I believe that [art] brings a sense of confidence and resiliency," Peay remarked, conveying the potency of artistic mediums in bolstering mental health, especially amid the rigors of military life.



John Nash, Oklahoma Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs, and a veteran, resonated with Peay's sentiments in his address. Nash delineated the abrupt transition veterans undergo, and how artistic expression can act as a bridge to ease this passage. His nostalgic conversation with a musician turned soldier served as a metaphor for how arts facilitate communication and understanding among veterans and the broader community.



"I think that what you're doing here today and what creativity and arts can do for veterans is to help them create bridges from their war tribe through their lives," Nash articulated, extolling the summit's efforts.



Fort Sill, standing in firm support of the Oklahoma Arts and the Military Initiative, exemplifies the military’s endorsement of artistic programs. The initiative, spearheaded by the Oklahoma Arts Council, aims to extend the artistic programs to the nearly 10 percent of the state's residents in the military community. By nurturing a symbiotic relationship between the arts and military realms, the initiative serves as a conduit for enhancing the mental well-being and social integration of veterans, active-duty members and their families.



The summit, a prelude to the 2023 Oklahoma Arts Conference, demonstrated a collaborative zeal among military personnel, artists, and community organizations. With eminent personas like Col. Peay and Nash shedding light on the subject, the day marked a significant stride toward amalgamating the therapeutic essence of arts with the structured discipline of military, promising a balanced approach to tackling the psychological challenges that come with the valor of serving the nation.

