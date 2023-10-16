Faces of the Blue Diamond: the Robinsons

Photo By Cpl. Earik Barton | U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Robert Robinson, left, the operations chief for...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Earik Barton | U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Robert Robinson, left, the operations chief for 1st Marine Division, and his son, Cpl. Colton Robinson, a team leader with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st MARDIV, pose for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 12, 2023. Between the two of them, the Robinsons have over 30 years of service in the Marine Corps. Robert is a native of Medical Lake, Washington. Colton is a native of Lake Forest, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton) see less | View Image Page

The legacy of the “Old Breed” runs deep in the Robinson family.



Master Gunnery Sgt. Robert Robinson serves as the operations chief for 1st Marine Division, but that is not his only important role in the Blue Diamond. Robinson, a native of Medical Lake, Washington, also proudly serves as the father to another division Marine, Cpl. Colton Robinson, a team leader with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st MARDIV.



Robert served in the division for over a decade prior to his role as the senior enlisted infantry Marine in the Marine Corps’ premier ground combat unit. His service includes time at 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment; 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment; 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, and time as the 5th Marines’ operations chief. While a part of the Blue Diamond, Robert deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Australia, as well as two rotations with Marine Expeditionary Units, and cherishes the opportunities to serve and lead the Marines and Sailors of the division.



“This division is so historic and fought in some of the most important battles in history,” said Robert, reflecting on his time in 1st MARDIV. “It is so humbling to walk around our building and visit with the Marines around the division and connect the amazing history to the incredible accomplishments today.”



Colton, who carries on his father’s infantry legacy, was born in Lake Forest, Illinois, but considers himself a native of Southern California after spending so much time in the 1st MARDIV family. Colton deployed with 1st Bn., 5th Marines, as part of the 31st MEU, and recently reenlisted to continue serving as part of Battalion Landing Team 1/5.



“I’m incredibly proud of my dad and everything he’s accomplished for our Marine Corps and our country,” said the younger Robinson. “I’m also tremendously proud to serve my Marines and the Marines and Sailors of ‘Cherokee’ 1/5, and look forward to building my own legacy as a rifleman and as a leader.”



With over a decade of service in 1st MARDIV and now over 30 years committed to the Marine Corps, the Robinson family continues to emphasize leadership and sacrifice for their teams, units, and community. Despite perceived shifts of the infantry’s role in modern combat, they both continue to train to and focus on ways to help their Marines close with and destroy the enemy. Through supervision at the top of the division, to small unit leadership at the squad level, the Robinsons intend to take good care of the Marine Corps’ proud infantry legacy.



“At my age and in my role, all the infantry Marines in the division kind of feel like my kids,” joked Robert. “But it is so special for me to share the Marine Corps and 1st Marine Division with my son and will always be one of my proudest accomplishments.”