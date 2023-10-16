Motorcycle Mentors Boost Biker Safety

By Elizabeth O. Bryson

FORT IRWIN, Calif.– U.S. Army Soldiers from Operations Group, National Training Center (NTC), saddled up for safety October 16, 2023, as they participated in a quarterly check ride to Lucerne Valley with the Motorcycle Mentor Club here at Fort Irwin, Calif. The Motorcycle Mentor Club promotes safety— on post and off, by providing peer safety coaches to Soldiers and civilian personnel here.

Motorcycle Mentor Club organizer John Mancer, Ops. Group civilian signal communications officer (S6) and U.S. Army veteran, says the voluntary program is important because it helps Soldiers who are at all levels of expertise gain– and maintain, the knowledge and skills necessary to properly maintain their vehicles and ride safely.

It also provides an opportunity for social engagement among Soldiers who work and ride together in the Fort Irwin community.

Lifetime Motorcycle enthusiast U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Marvin Rogers, Ghost Team, Operations Group, NTC, psychological operations noncommissioned officer, has been part of the club since January, 2023.

“The motorcycle safety program here not only ensures soldiers are in compliance with Fort Irwin rules and documentation,” Rogers explained. “ But our quarterly rides let us get a good gauge on where everyone is at as a rider and have a little fun in the process.”

“It’s my turn to ‘hold the binder’ as mentor for Ghost Team,” Rogers joked.”Seriously, it's a great chance to get out with other riders and enjoy the camaraderie– and I feel it’s my responsibility as a senior NCO to share my knowledge and mentor other riders.”

“It’s all about keeping everyone safe out there,” he added.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023