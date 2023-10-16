By Elizabeth O. Bryson

FORT IRWIN, Calif.– The Fort Irwin Department of Emergency Services (DES) hosted an all-ages event promoting neighborhood safety and cooperation during National Night Out (NNO) October 6, 2023, at the post theater, here.

DES partners including post law enforcement officers, firefighters and other on-post security departments presented demonstrations and static displays featuring equipment, vehicles, and fire and crime prevention tips aimed at raising safety awareness and strengthening community bonds.

Arturo Calzadillas Jr., Fort Irwin DES acting director said, “This annual event is a great opportunity for us to collaborate and strengthen our existing relationships with community members and tenant organizations here at Fort Irwin.”

Calzadillas explained it was also an opportunity to meet families and service members new to Fort Irwin and build trust through positive engagements.

“We want community members to get to know first responders here on post… and see them as part of the neighborhood, not just people they encounter only during a crisis,” Calzadillas added.

According to the National Association of Town Watches, NNO was founded as a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and comradery to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

The event organizer, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jesse Rogers, Headquarters and Headquarters Co., U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Irwin, provost marshal operations officer, said, “This is a chance for us to educate the public and show them how we work every day to keep Fort Irwin safe. We are showing the community why we do the things we do– to keep our neighborhoods as safe as possible.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 11:43 Story ID: 455961 Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Irwin National Night Out, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.