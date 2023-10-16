Team Mildenhall represent U.S. during pre-game NFL ceremony

U.S. Air Force service members stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath actively participated in the pre-game festivities of the Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens game held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on October 15, 2023.



This event marked the third NFL game hosted in England this year. More than 40 Airmen from RAF Mildenhall proudly displayed the U.S. flag during the pre-game ceremony. Additionally, the 48th Fighter Wing Honor Guard played a pivotal role by showcasing the colors during the ceremony, enhancing the overall ceremonial splendor.



The Honor Guard, a symbol of patriotism, helps by displaying the national colors during anthem performances. This visual representation shows unity and American pride, connecting with people worldwide.



Through these collaborations, Team Mildenhall emphasized unity, pride, and patriotism abroad, strengthening the nation's cultural identity and heritage to our partners and allies.



In the game that followed, the Ravens won, defeating the Titans with a final score of 24-16.

