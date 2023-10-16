Indiana National Guard, PRUV launch mobility proving ground at Camp Atterbury

CAMP ATTERBURY – Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana’s adjutant general, joined PRŪV Mobility Ecosystem CEO John Fairbanks to announce the transformation of a section of Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh into a hub for mobility innovation.



The 10-year, $940,000 lease of state-owned roadways within Camp Atterbury’s north post will enable PRŪV to provide an independent and secure location to test state-of-the-art, next generation advanced mobility innovations, including autonomous vehicles and associated technology for industry clients.



“Days like today highlight the Indiana National Guard’s commitment to simultaneously strengthening our national defense readiness, propelling industry innovation and our Hoosier economy and opening the door to even more thrilling career opportunities for Guardsmen and civilians here in Indiana,” said Lyles. “Camp Atterbury and the Indiana National Guard’s unique dual mission of serving our state and our nation are the perfect fit for this modern, model approach.”



The proving ground is located on the northern portion of Camp Atterbury, including 10.2 miles of road behind a secure fence line, making it ideal for secure and confidential research, development and testing of advanced vehicle systems and technologies. The as-is site offers configurable routes and scenarios to support testing of various levels of vehicle performance in a range of weather conditions and environments. PRŪV’s upgrades and infrastructure improvements to the site will support the Indiana National Guard’s current and future base operations.



"We are excited to open this testing site with a vision for an advanced proving ground campus in Indiana that provides companies in the advanced mobility sector a premier location to safely test and validate new technologies," said Fairbanks. "As a tremendous asset for automotive and associated technology groups, mobility companies and the Department of Defense in developing, testing and deploying advancements in vehicle technologies, this flagship facility will create economic opportunity, support workforce development, and cement Indiana's position as a leader in transportation innovation.”



The future proving ground campus is envisioned to include a vehicle dynamics area, urban street grid, rural roads, off-road terrain, and support facilities for flexibility of testing scenarios. The campus will be available 24/7 for use by vehicle, system and component developers, suppliers, technology companies, researchers and government entities.



