Courtesy Photo | Army Cyber Snapshot: Maj. Peter Kurek Arlington, Va. -- Maj. Peter Kurek, from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Cyber Snapshot: Maj. Peter Kurek Arlington, Va. -- Maj. Peter Kurek, from Nashua, New Hampshire, is a 17A, cyberspace operations officer with the Massachusetts Army National Guard (ARNG), currently serving as the Defensive Cyber Operations Engineering OIC (officer in-charge) for the 126th Cyber Protection Battalion (CPB), currently deployed with Task Force Echo (TFE), and recently ran the 39th Army Ten-Miler with the TFE VIII Team, October 8. see less | View Image Page

Army Cyber Snapshot: Maj. Peter Kurek



Arlington, Va. -- Maj. Peter Kurek, from Nashua, New Hampshire, is a 17A, cyberspace operations officer with the Massachusetts Army National Guard (ARNG), currently serving as the Defensive Cyber Operations Engineering OIC (officer in-charge) for the 126th Cyber Protection Battalion (CPB), currently deployed with Task Force Echo (TFE), and recently ran the 39th Army Ten-Miler with the TFE VIII Team, October 8.



The Task Force Echo mobilization is historic in that it marks the first ARNG task force mobilization of this size to support U.S. Cyber Command operations full time and is a testament to the Army’s commitment to the Total Force in defense of networks against the Nation’s adversaries.



QUICK SKETCH:

Branch and duty position: 17A/CY Defensive Cyber Operations Engineering OIC, Massachusetts ARNG

Hometown: Nashua, NH

High School: Pittsfield High School, MA / College: BA in Communications from the University of Massachusetts,

Certifications/Training: CISM, CISSP, GPEN, GCIH, GCIA, GCFE, GICSP, CCNA, Cisco CyberOps



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

I joined post 9/11. A friend of mine (Jessica Sachs) was on the first flight to strike the WTC. I wanted to do something to help protect my country and community and found the National Guard to be the right means. Since then, I have been able to assist in state and national level events such as the Boston Marathon bombings and COVID 19 through participation in Operation Warp Speed.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE ARMY TEN-MILER AND WHAT MEMORY WOULD YOU LIKE TO SHARE ABOUT THE ATM?

Although it has been a while, I have run other marathons such as the Boston Marathon (National Guardsmen take boots to course - ESPN - Boston Marathon Blog- ESPN ) and Hartford Marathon. I had to remind my body what it was capable of doing by gradually working my distance back up over a three month period. I started at two miles and added about one mile every other week. I concentrated more on duration than speed. I kept the pace slow until I was running six-to-seven-mile runs, and then slowly increased my pace.

Regarding ATM memories – the attitudes of the runners. Everyone was supportive of each other and trying to motivate each other to do another mile. It seemed less like an individual event for my experiences at marathons and half marathons and more like a group run.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

Doing this year’s ten miler has reinvigorated my motivation for running. I stopped races when COVID happened, but I now look forward to doing some half marathons and I have a friend who wants me to join him in the 2024 Athens Marathon.



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL?

I would like to recognize MAJ Jason Balgos, an old classmate of mine who got me started in running. I am not an athletic person. He encouraged me to do a half marathon while attending a course together at Fort Gordon, Georgia. some years ago. His sticking by my side and encouraging me has led to so much more. Thanks Jason!