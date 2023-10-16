Digital transformation: Laying the foundation

Courtesy Photo | Today on Project Convergence 22, C Company of The 2nd Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Today on Project Convergence 22, C Company of The 2nd Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment - the ‘Experimental Company’ took the opportunity to take part in more experiments using a number of recourses. Fort Irwin in California provides soldiers with a vast training area to experiment with new concepts and equipment. A first for many was a flight in with the United States Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk. The Blackhawk is a four-blade, twin-engine, medium-lift utility military helicopter manufactured by Sikorsky Aircraft. Sikorsky submitted the S-70 design for the United States Army's Utility Tactical Transport Aircraft System competition in 1972. On the ground, soldiers from C Company are working alongside the Infantry Trials and Development Unit (ITDU) utilised equipment such as the SkyDIO unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and variants of the Remote Piloted Vehicles (RPV). Project Convergence is the Joint Force experimenting with speed, range, and decision dominance to achieve overmatch and inform the Joint Warfighting Concept and Joint All Domain Command and Control. A campaign of learning, it leverages a series of joint, multi-domain engagements to integrate artificial intelligence, robotics, and autonomy to improve battlefield situational awareness, connect sensors with shooters, and accelerate the decision-making timeline. *Extraction from 2 Yorks – British Army Website Add to that £120million worth of new kit and equipment, plus the unique title of Enhanced Light Force Battalion (ELFB) and the new status for 2nd Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment begins to emerge. For Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel James Ashworth, the opportunity is one that he and his soldier’s relish. “It’s not only a huge privilege to command a battalion that’s been entrusted with such a financial investment, but with such a conceptual investment to redesign and reimagine how we will fight in the future. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — The Army becoming a data-centric, technology-driven service is one of the Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth’s top objectives.



During her keynote speech to kick off the 2023 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., she spoke about the importance this plays in fielding the Army of 2030.



“We must continue to embrace innovation and transformation or risk failing to address future threats,” she said. “In close partnership with industry, the Army has pressed ahead and stayed on track to implement our most ambitious modernization effort in 40 years. With the introduction of each new system, we continue to increase our force’s capability to respond to various threats and serve as a credible deterrent to our adversaries.”



To expedite changing the Army and its business and operating model to leverage data strategically, the service created the Digital Transformation Strategy in 2021.



This outlines three key areas the Army must improve to leverage innovative and transformative technologies: modernization and readiness, optimized digital investments, and a technically savvy, operationally effective digital workforce.



In the last two years, the Army has been laying the foundation of the strategy by implementing the right policy, guidance and resourcing so it can quickly integrate technologies in the future.



“I think that is a big piece of where we are moving right now, and as you look at the next couple years, it really is about maturing that foundation,” Army Chief of Information Leonel Garciga said during an AUSA panel this week. “I don’t care how good an algorithm is. If you don’t trust the platform, or you don’t trust the network, do you trust the output of that algorithm? I think the answer is no.”



One of the key foundational pieces is making sure that the data being collected is properly labeled across the entire Department of Defense. This will allow the systems to communicate and scale quickly.



“We’ve got to ensure across all the functional communities in the Army, we have a common way of tagging, governing and ensuring that the data is accurate,” said Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo, who serves as the Army’s chief operating and management officer. “Once we do that, then I think we’ll be able to really start humming.”



The Army is taking an enterprise approach to change and transform faster. It is working on a more unified and coherent network. It’s changing how it trains Soldiers to use and interact with emerging technologies. It’s also adopting industry best practices for software development and updating its acquisition policy.



“In order for us to succeed, the challenges aren’t really technical because industry has most of this stuff already figured out,” Camarillo said. “The real question is how quickly can we adopt and change our processes to make the most advantageous use of capabilities that are already in the market.”



All this work is being done to give commanders and Soldiers on the battlefield the timely information they need to make informed decisions.



“So much of what we do involves software, involves data, it’s going to impact the entire range and spectrum of military operations in the future,” Camarillo said. “For us to maintain [our technological] advantage, we absolutely, as an imperative, have to get this right.”