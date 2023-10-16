Cherry Point Clinic Recognizes Sailor Excellence

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered at MCAS Cherry...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered at MCAS Cherry Point’s Hancock Marina on Monday, October 16 to celebrate Sailors receiving “Of the Year” and “Of the Quarter” honors for their contributions towards patient care at the facility. see less | View Image Page

Navy leaders serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point recognized the exceptional performance and diligence of enlisted service members during a luncheon held in their honor Monday, October 16.



Staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered at Hancock Marina, located aboard MCAS Cherry Point, to celebrate Sailors receiving “Of the Year” and “Of the Quarter” honors for their contributions towards patient care at the facility.



Recognized with “Of the Year” honors were Hospitalman Meaghan Jenkins as Blue Jacket of the Year, Hospitalman Third Class Sophia Crews as Junior Sailor of the Year, Hospitalman Second Class Emily Page as Sailor of the Year and Hospitalman First Class Garett Fralix as Senior Sailor of the Year.



Recognized with “Of the Quarter” honors were Hospitalman Francis Govoni as Blue Jacket of the Quarter, Hospitalman Third Class Chase Sealander as Junior Sailor of the Quarter and Hospitalman Second Class McKenzie Thompson as Sailor of the Quarter.