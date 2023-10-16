The 36th Wing Staff Agencies hosted a First Friday morale event for Team Andersen for the first time in nearly two years here, Oct. 6, 2023.



The goal of First Friday events is to foster favorable morale and encourage Airmen and their families to socialize and build positive relationships with members of Team Andersen they might not usually have the opportunity to interact with.



“It’s great because it helps us feel like a community,” said Staff Sgt. Emily Tiedt, 36th Wing Staff Agencies noncommissioned officer in charge of adverse actions. “Especially when so many of us are so far from our homes and families.”



Due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, wing First Friday events had to be cancelled for the safety of the community. This month’s Oktoberfest is the first after several previous attempts to revive the tradition had low advertising and attendance.





Master Sgt. Brittany Recob, 36th Wing Staff Agencies judge advocate superintendent, worked with volunteers to organize the event for service members and families across the wing to attend. It featured traditional German dishes, costume contests, inflatable playsets, outdoor games, and more.



Recob and Teidt agreed that the turnout for the event was better than expected. Everyone who attended appeared to appreciate the event, they said.



“High morale equals high performance.” Recob said. “Events like this where you have fun for all ages helps not only the service member, but their families as well. Everyone gets to enjoy it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 02:48 Story ID: 455929 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oktoberfest kicks off 36th Wing’s monthly morale, by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.