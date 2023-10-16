YPG Command Team visits Cold Regions test center to meet the rugged professionals

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) oversees three extreme weather test centers. Yuma Test Center for extreme hot weather, Tropic Regions for tropical jungle testing and Cold Regions Test Center (CRTC) in Alaska for extreme cold weather testing.



The cold name may be deceiving because when temperatures drop below -25°F its arctic conditions explained CRTC Technical Director Jeff Lipscomb, “The word cold means different things to different people based on their experience and perspective - to someone whose winter experience is all south Texas, 40°F is cold. Here, we tend to think of cold as -25°F and colder. We believe using 'arctic' instead of cold, is more likely to invoke the environment we intend to portray.”



YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare, who both came into command this summer at YPG in their respective positions, made the over 2,000-mile trip the week of October 9 to meet the team who works in these conditions.



Nelson said the trip was for, “not only gaining an understanding of what they do and how they do it, but what’s unique about the arctic conditions and why it’s important to test in the natural arctic environment as opposed to in a temperature-controlled chamber.”



YPG’s commander also noted that the visit was helpful in identifying opportunities for CRTC to support the Army’s Arctic Strategy.



Nelson emphasized one cannot appreciate the work and understand the challenges by looking at briefs. The challenges that come with the arctic conditions and delta winds, the strongest recorded at 104 miles an hour, include data collectors marching in thigh high snow, plugging parked vehicles into heaters so the oil, engine and battery won’t freeze and keeping heavy equipment in warm buildings instead of outdoors, so they are ready to use when called upon.



After touring CRTC’s various shops and test sites Nelson said, “What really stood out for me is the number of personnel they have and the responsibilities that they have. They basically accomplish the mission of five people with one person.”



It’s for that hard work that Millare wanted to visit in person to thank the CRTC team telling them during the introductory all hands meeting on the first day of their arrival, “You all have a distinct and important role, for that I appreciate and applaud you for your dedication to the organization.”



Millare hopes meeting the rugged professionals on their home turf will help build a bond.



“Being here shows the commitment of the command to the people here. Sometimes from far away, if you don’t see us there’s no connection. So, coming here allows them to engage with us if they have any concerns and two, allows me and Col. Nelson to communicate and reinforce what they know and what they hear. Seeing us here in person just gives a little more oomph to their mission here and the last things is to be able to tell them in person how much we appreciate what they do for the team.” explained Millare.



Lt. Col. Jonathan Brown, CRTC commander, who provided the weeklong extensive tour to the command team said, “The YPG Command Team’s inaugural visit to the Cold Regions Test Center was incredibly necessary for several reasons. The first, and most important, was to meet the exceptional Team of Rugged Professionals who have made CRTC what is today – nothing at CRTC…nor the Army for that matter, happens without the collective efforts of a dedicated Team. The command visit was also an opportunity for our leaders to walk-the-ground, use their senses to touch, feel, and understand CRTC’s operating environment, and come to a few realizations that you just can’t get over MS Teams or from PowerPoint briefs.”

