Rear Adm. Greene Visits Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center

Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC) and Director, Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization, and Sustainment (SEA21) Rear Adm. William Greene, visited Sailors, government, and military officials during a visit to Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center (HRMC) at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), Oct. 4-5, 2023.



The trip focused on letting HRMC leaders know they can always count on NAVSEA 21 and CNRMC for supporting HRMC and our homeported combatant ships while thanking Sailors for their important commitment to excellence.



During a Town Hall meeting with HRMC personnel, Greene shared his command philosophy where he conveyed the importance of empowering employees. He presented a short video pictorially showing the potency of improving existing HRMC processes through the power of intent.



He also congratulated the entire HRMC team for their impressive record of accomplishment in finishing chief of naval operations (CNO) availabilities early over the last few years and how important it is to return those ships back to the fleet given our geographical location in the Central Pacific region. Following the all-hands call, it was evident by the spirit in the auditorium that Greene’s comments were appreciated and inspiring for the upcoming fiscal year.



Greene toured the USS WAYNE E MEYER (DDG 108) Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) led by the Project Manager, Ryan Rapisura, where he witnessed the great work that the Shipyard (Fleet Maintenance Surface) and Pacific Shipyards International (PSI) and their sub-contractors are executing in week three of a 21-month CNO avail. Rapisura, along with the ship’s Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Fairbanks, showed him the ship’s Recovery Assist Secure and Traverse (RAST) preservation work and the upgrades to the ship’s communications network.



“The admiral’s visit to see how HRMC operates and see the impact we have on the fleet isn’t just significant to HRMC, it’s tremendous to our Navy,” said Rapisura. “I want my leadership to see that the work we do is recognized and contributes to the greater mission of the Navy.”



Greene also met with senior government and military officials including Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, Rear Adm. Barnett, and Commander, Pacific Fleet for Maintenance, Capt. Ettlich.



Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center is charged with leading all enterprise regional maintenance centers for maintenance, modernization, and sustainment to deliver quality cost-wise material readiness to support U.S. Naval forces worldwide.