Ribbon cutting ceremony marks the beginning of improved patient care for obstetrics, gynecology, and pediatric patients

FORT LIBERTY, NC. --The Department of Pathology held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 16 to commemorate the official opening of its new phlebotomy clinic dedicated to serving obstetrics, gynecology, and pediatric patients. The opening of this clinic at the Womack Army Medical Center promises to streamline and enhance the care experience for these specific patient groups, ensuring more efficient and personalized services.



“The goal is to increase efficiency, reduce patient wait times, and ultimately provide a more positive patient experience,” said Lt. Col. Amanda Luschinski, laboratory manager.



The hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will close daily for lunch from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.



Previously, patients seeking phlebotomy services would sometimes experience a longer wait time. Recognizing the need for improved patient care, Lt. Col. Brendan Graham, Department of Pathology chief, and his team took the initiative to establish a dedicated phlebotomy clinic exclusively for obstetrics, gynecology, and pediatrics.



“We have a special obligation, to all of our patients but especially to our obstetrics, gynecology and pediatric patients, who have numerous labs,” said Graham.



The event symbolized the commitment of WAMC to prioritize the unique needs of these patient populations and provide them with a more tailored and convenient healthcare experience. One of the key advantages of the clinic is the reduction in wait times. By separating these patient groups from the general phlebotomy services provided at the main outpatient laboratory, WAMC aims to significantly decrease the time patients spend waiting to get blood drawn.



According to Graham, this capability will be beneficial to staff and patients as it will eliminate the burden associated with the long wait times to ensure a more expedient service to those visiting the main outpatient laboratory.



The launch of this phlebotomy clinic reflects WAMC’ s commitment to continuously improving patient care and experience. By recognizing the unique needs of obstetrics, gynecology, and pediatric patients, the hospital has taken a significant step towards providing specialized and efficient services.



Before cutting the ribbon, Graham took time to thank his team for making it possible and the patients for giving them the opportunity to figure out a way to better serve them. This ribbon cutting celebration marked a new era of enhanced care for this patient population at WAMC.