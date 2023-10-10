Long live the 33rd: Financial unit holds inactivation ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Jose Jimenez, commander of the 33rd Financial Management Support Unit, 10th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Jose Jimenez, commander of the 33rd Financial Management Support Unit, 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, speaks about the history of the unit, Oct. 13, 2023, during an inactivation ceremony at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, NY. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Laura Sanchez) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y – Soldiers from the 33rd Financial Management Support Unit, 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, stood in formation at Memorial Park one last time Oct. 13, as a team.



The 33rd FMSU, constituted in the regular Army on 23 March 1966, conducted an inactivation ceremony. During the ceremony, leaders, guests, friends, Family members, and Soldiers past and present of the unit witnessed the casing of the colors.



The casing of the colors symbolized the end of the 33rd FMSU’s storied lineage.



“It’s always a sad day when we come to an end of the final chapter of an excellent story,” said Lt. Col. Derrick Lucarelli, commander of the 10th DSTB, 10th MDSB. “That could not be more true than what we have today, as we unfortunately turn the final page to the story of the 33rd FMSU - the mighty mountain paymasters.”



On April 1, 1985, the 33rd FMSU called Fort Drum its home. Since then, the FMSU has participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Desert Storm and multiple rotations worldwide to ensure units can accomplish their missions.



For leaders like Maj. Jose Jimenez, being part of the 33rd FMSU was a source of pride.



“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as the last mountain paymaster commander,” said Jimenez, commander of the 33rd FMSU. “I had the honor and privilege of leading and mentoring 73 high-caliber Soldiers throughout my tenure.”



Although 33rd FMSU will no longer serve units and Soldiers on Fort Drum, the finance and comptroller Soldiers will continue to help support future missions with the U.S. Army’s expansion and reorganization.



According to Jimenez, the Finance Corps will be restructured to meet the needs of the future Army and align with strategic and tactical capabilities.