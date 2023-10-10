From troop rations to commissary shelves, butter has long been a traditional staple for the military

Courtesy Photo | A shopper selects butter from the commissary's dairy section. Military patrons can...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A shopper selects butter from the commissary's dairy section. Military patrons can find a variety of brands of butter, including the Defense Commissary Agency's private label brand, Freedom's Choice, at significant savings. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

By Tamara Eastman, DeCA historian



NOTE: To see a video related to this release, click https://vimeo.com/869187339/07a6eb6fe1?share=copy.





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Throughout history, people have enjoyed the smooth taste of butter. From being churned on farms to being available on the commissary shelf today, this popular dairy product also has a rich role in U.S. military history.



“Nothing tops off a piece of toast like some creamy butter,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) director. “We want service members and their families to know if they’re not buying their butter or other dairy products in their commissary, they’re missing out on overall savings of at least 25 percent compared to prices at ‘outside the gate’ grocery stores – that means savings of at least $50 on a $200 grocery bill!”



So, what’s the story behind butter and the U.S. military?



During the American Revolution, the Continental Congress set the daily rations for the Continental Army and 6 ounces of butter was added to the daily ration of each soldier. During the War of 1812, soldiers and sailors received a half pound of butter in their weekly rations.



During World War I, the U.S. troops in France received fresh butter in their daily rations. It was a natural companion to the freshly baked bread they received from military bakers.



When the United States entered World War II in 1941, butter consumption had risen across the nation, but became one of the foods strictly rationed during the war to ensure the troops received enough of it.



In 1954, troops stationed in South Korea and Japan could not find American brands of butter in their commissaries because of the expensive costs to ship it overseas. So they bought margarine or purchased local brands of butter.



Last year, Americans ate over 2 billion pounds of butter. Commissary patrons can find a variety of brands of butter, including the commissaries’ private label brand, Freedom’s Choice, at significant savings.



“Whether it’s spread on your bread, your muffin, your pancakes or used in recipes, butter is a tasty product to augment your meals,” Saucedo said. “And, if you bought your butter at your local commissary, you’ve purchased it at the best possible savings.”

