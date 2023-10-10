The MyNavy Career Development Symposium (CDS) and Trade Show is coming to Hawaii this November.
The main CDS event, complete with the all-day trade show, is scheduled for Nov. 8 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). Additionally, all-hands calls for Sailors to engage with MyNavyHR leadership are scheduled at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) on Nov. 7, and Wahiawa Annex on Nov. 9.
CDS is an opportunity for Sailors to directly interact with MyNavy HR representatives who are on hand to provide Sailors with important career-impacting information. Sailors can meet with detailers, enlisted community managers, and other policy experts. CDS is also an opportunity to learn about professional enhancement opportunities like the U.S. Naval Community College, Navy COOL, and MyNavy Coaching.
CDS provides Sailors with tools and actionable information for their Navy journey.
“These events are carefully designed for Sailors in the fleet,” said Commander, Navy Personnel Command Rear Adm. Wayne Baze. “We bring senior MyNavy HR leaders, detailers, and other experts who can answer questions and offer specific guidance. Do you want to learn about unique opportunities and how to manage your career better? Come see us at the Career Development Symposium.”
CDS events at JBPHH will occur at the Kona Winds Complex and the chapel. The all-hands call at MCBH will take place at the chapel there. The Wahiawa Annex all-hands call will be at the gym.
Find more information on CDS at: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 14:00
|Story ID:
|455867
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Career Development Symposium Coming to Hawaii in November, by LT Stuart Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT