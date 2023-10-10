Career Development Symposium Coming to Hawaii in November

Photo By Douglas Bedford | WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington (Aug. 9, 2023) - Senior Chief Naval Aircrewman Tactical -...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Bedford | WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington (Aug. 9, 2023) - Senior Chief Naval Aircrewman Tactical - Helicopter Dan Shaffer provides information to Sailors and Airmen on Naval Academy opportunities during Career Development Symposium Pacific Northwest held at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash. CDS, hosted by Navy Personnel Command, is visiting Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Kitsap-Bremerton, Naval Station Everett and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to engage with Sailors and inform them of the benefits available from the personnel modernization initiatives of the Sailor 2025 program. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Doug Bedford) see less | View Image Page

The MyNavy Career Development Symposium (CDS) and Trade Show is coming to Hawaii this November.



The main CDS event, complete with the all-day trade show, is scheduled for Nov. 8 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). Additionally, all-hands calls for Sailors to engage with MyNavyHR leadership are scheduled at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) on Nov. 7, and Wahiawa Annex on Nov. 9.



CDS is an opportunity for Sailors to directly interact with MyNavy HR representatives who are on hand to provide Sailors with important career-impacting information. Sailors can meet with detailers, enlisted community managers, and other policy experts. CDS is also an opportunity to learn about professional enhancement opportunities like the U.S. Naval Community College, Navy COOL, and MyNavy Coaching.



CDS provides Sailors with tools and actionable information for their Navy journey.



“These events are carefully designed for Sailors in the fleet,” said Commander, Navy Personnel Command Rear Adm. Wayne Baze. “We bring senior MyNavy HR leaders, detailers, and other experts who can answer questions and offer specific guidance. Do you want to learn about unique opportunities and how to manage your career better? Come see us at the Career Development Symposium.”



CDS events at JBPHH will occur at the Kona Winds Complex and the chapel. The all-hands call at MCBH will take place at the chapel there. The Wahiawa Annex all-hands call will be at the gym.



Find more information on CDS at: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/