Army Cyber Snapshot Lt. Col. Ed Novak

Arlington, Va. -- Lt. Col. Ed Novak, a 17A, cyberspace operations officer, is an Army National Guardsman (ARNG) from Rutland, Massachusetts, is the Task Force Echo (TFE) Blue Space OIC (officer in-charge) for the 126th Cyber Protection Battalion (CPB), currently deployed with TFE VIII, and recently ran the 39th Army Ten-Miler with the TFE VIII Team, October 8.



The Task Force Echo mobilization is historic in that it marks the first ARNG task force mobilization of this size to support U.S. Cyber Command operations full time and is a testament to the Army’s commitment to the Total Force in defense of networks against the Nation’s adversaries.



QUICK SKETCH:

Branch and duty position: 17A, cyberspace operations officer, TFE Blue Space OIC, TFE VIII

Hometown: Rutland, MA



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

It’s been an honor to serve our great country for over 29 years. I joined to learn some new skills and earn money for college.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE ARMY TEN-MILER AND WHAT MEMORY WOULD YOU LIKE TO SHARE ABOUT THE ATM?

I never ran more than 2 miles in my preparation for the Ten Miler. I did a lot of walking and hiking, including completing the KTA 25K Trail Challenge in September, and the Half HAM (Hike Across Maryland), which was 21.5 miles on the Appalachian Trail, the weekend before the ATM.

While running the ATM, I was thinking about my friends that have lost their lives in the service of our country in Iraq and Afghanistan.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

I plan to attempt the full HAM (Hike Across Maryland) in May 2024.