Army Cyber Snapshot Maj. Max Adler Jeudy

Arlington, Va. -- Maj. Max Adler Jeudy, a 25A, signal officer, is an Army National Guardsman (ARNG) from Boston, Massachusetts, is the battalion S3 (operations) for the 126th Cyber Protection Battalion (CPB), currently deployed with Task Force Echo (TFE), and recently ran the 39th Army Ten-Miler with the TFE VIII Team, October 8.



The Task Force Echo mobilization is historic in that it marks the first ARNG task force mobilization of this size to support U.S. Cyber Command operations full time and is a testament to the Army’s commitment to the Total Force in defense of networks against the Nation’s adversaries.



QUICK SKETCH:

Branch and duty position: 25A/Signal, Battalion S3, 126th CPB, TFE VIII

Hometown: Boston Massachusetts

High School: Hyde Park High, MA / College: UMASS Lowell – Forensic Criminology



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

To serve your country means giving back to it, sacrificing a little bit of yourself to make your country and life better for others. Being appreciative of the quality of life that I was afforded, motivated me to join the Army. As a foreigner, joining the Army was my way of showing gratitude and appreciation for the U.S. and being able to afford college.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE ARMY TEN-MILER AND WHAT MEMORY WOULD YOU LIKE TO SHARE ABOUT THE ATM?

I started training about 3 weeks out, I completed several short runs (4 miles) throughout the week and long runs (7+ miles) on the weekends.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

Train for a half marathon, complete the half HAM (Hike Across Maryland) and start my own business.



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? AN INSPIRING QUOTE?

My role model was my dad, Jean Rodrigue Jeudy, the greatest man that I have known.



“STAY HARD,” David Goggins