Hercules University: Offering Ramstein professional development

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – In the ever-evolving landscape of professional development, programs like Hercules University, also known as Herc U, play a pivotal role in shaping the skills and expertise of individuals working in challenging environments.

Located at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Herc U stands as a beacon of learning, offering a diverse range of courses aimed at enhancing the capabilities of military personnel and civilian professionals alike.

The program offers a variety of professional and personal development courses to meet the unique educational needs of Kaiserslautern Military Community.

One of the objectives of Herc U is not only professional development, but personal development. If an individual is having issues sleeping, they can take advantage of the sleep hygiene course and work towards the goal of becoming a well rounded person, explained U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Codi Bowman, 86th Force Support Squadron development advisor.

The program offers courses in areas such as the history of Ramstein Air Base, bullet writing classes, healthy habits of leadership and emotional intelligence to name a few.

These programs are meticulously designed to cater to the specific needs of both military and civilian students, equipping them with the knowledge and skills required to excel in their respective roles, Bowman added.

At the heart of any educational institution are its faculty members, and Herc U is no exception. Bowman explained the university boasts a team of experienced instructors who are not only subject matter experts but also deeply committed to the success of their students. These educators bring real-world experience and knowledge to the classroom, ensuring the curriculum remains relevant and practical.

“We found at the installation, as development advisors, part of our job is to get professional development out to the masses,” said Master Sgt. Adam Ybarra, 86th FSS development advisor. “We found that a lot of people would take it upon themselves to start teaching. We have vetted people and course material to make sure students would not get misinformation.”

The skills and knowledge gained through Herc U programs empower individuals to excel in their roles, benefitting both the military and the broader professional community. This collaborative approach fosters a sense of camaraderie and mutual support, strengthening the overall mission of the base.

In a world where continuous learning is essential, Ramstein Air Base’s Herc U provides a path to excellence and professional development. The instructor's commitment to accessible, relevant, and practical education has made it a valuable resource for military personnel and civilian professionals alike.

As it continues to adapt to the changing needs of its students, Herc U stands as a testament to the power of education in empowering individuals to overcome challenges and excel in their careers.

