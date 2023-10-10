From E-6 to 0-6 - Barnes Selected for Promotion to Captain, Prospective Commanding Officer of NMRLC

Photo By Julius Evans | Cmdr. Christopher E. Barnes, MSC, USN, addresses all hands present and those viewing...... read more read more Photo By Julius Evans | Cmdr. Christopher E. Barnes, MSC, USN, addresses all hands present and those viewing via Microsoft Teams during the 248th Navy Birthday celebration held at Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, VA, Oct. 13. The leadership, Command Master Chief HMCM Brandon Lindbeck and Capt. Matthew P. Marcinkiewicz, listen as Master of Ceremonies, LS2(SW/AW) Alexis Greene pauses until the speech concludes. Barnes is slated as NMRLC’s next commanding officer and will promote to the rank of captain in 2024. see less | View Image Page

Cmdr. Christopher E. Barnes, MSC, USN, Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC’s) executive officer was selected for promotion to the rank of captain. Subsequently, he was also named NMRLC’s prospective commanding officer.



A native of Western Maryland, Barnes entered the Navy through the Delayed Entry Program in 1993 and reported to Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Ill, as a seaman recruit in 1994.



He served aboard the USS INDEPENDENCE (CV-62), home ported in Yokosuka, Japan as part of the ship’s deck department. Shortly after reporting, Seaman Barnes was assigned to the Post Office where he struck into the Postal Clerk rating. PC2 (SW/AW) Barnes reported to the USS VELLA GULF (CG -72), home ported in Norfolk, VA. His ashore assignments include Naval Medical Center Portsmouth as the Leading Petty Officer for Postal Operations, and as the Supply Petty Officer for the Director of Administration; U.S. Naval Hospital, Okinawa, for his first assignment as a Naval Officer serving in a variety of roles and eventually as the Fiscal Officer; National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda as the Department Head and Budget Officer.



As an individual augmentee, Barnes deployed as the Medical Administration Officer for the Expeditionary Medical Facility, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa and Operation Enduring Freedom. His staff assignments included the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as the Executive Assistant (EA) to the Director of the Medical Service Corps, serving as the EA for two consecutive Corps Chiefs; Intelligence Officer, Defense Intelligence Agency, National Center for Medical Intelligence; Director of Medical Equipment and Logistics Solutions, Naval Medical Logistic Command, Staff Inspector, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Medical Inspector General. He served at the Office of the Secretary of Defense as the Military Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs from May 2019 until the spring of 2022. In August 2022, he reported to Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, on Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, VA, as the executive officer. He ascends to command in 2024.



NMRLC manages the warehouse and production facility that procures, produces, manages, sustains, prepositions, and deploys rapidly deployable Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Platforms in support of real-world, Distributed Maritime Operations. The EXMEDs provide Combatant Commanders’ desired capabilities regarding standardized, modular, scalable combat service support and medical/dental capabilities to an advanced-base environments at the heart of Navy Medicine’s enterprise-wide foundational change, designing and delivering agile and integrated capabilities to the Fleet and Fleet Marine Forces.



These unique capabilities will provide medical assets to Combatant Commanders in theatres around the world. Barnes will lead the effort in accomplishing the goals and mission requirements established through Navy doctrine and Navy Medicine Campaign Orders.