Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday

Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point celebrated the U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday during a ceremony held Friday, October 13, 2023.
Sailors serving aboard the base and Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted a ceremony honoring the Navy’s heritage and conducted a cake cutting afterwards.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 08:15
|Story ID:
|455838
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
