    Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point celebrated the U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday during a ceremony held Friday, October 13, 2023.

    Sailors serving aboard the base and Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted a ceremony honoring the Navy’s heritage and conducted a cake cutting afterwards.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 08:15
    Story ID: 455838
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
