Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point celebrated the U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday during a ceremony held Friday, October 13, 2023. Sailors serving aboard the base and Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted a ceremony honoring the Navy’s heritage and conducted a cake cutting afterwards. see less | View Image Page