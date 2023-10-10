185th performs Crossover at Kinnick flyover

The Crossover at Kinnick, Iowa Women’s outdoor basketball game in Iowa City on Sunday was the historic venue for an Iowa Air National Guard pregame flyover this weekend.



Cool temperatures with the threat of rain didn’t dampen spirits at gametime as a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Iowa Air National Guard passed over the University of Iowa’s football stadium.



The 185th Air Refueling Wing was invited to perform a flyover in front of a record-breaking crowd of 55,646 as the Iowa Hawkeye women took on the Blue Demons from Depual in Iowa City.



The home team flyover is thrilling for unit members who had a chance to be a part of the excitement of Big Ten basketball.



Air National Guard pilot, 1st Lieutenant Jack Reis said this is the second time he has gotten to do an event flyover since becoming a pilot with the unit a few years ago.



“Anytime we get to be part of something like this in Iowa we love the opportunity,” said Reis.



Before returning to Sioux City the KC-135 aircrew made the two-hour round trip to Iowa City where they made a low pass over Kinnick Stadium in the air refueling aircraft.



Demonstrations like Sunday’s flight allow pilots to combine regular training with aerial demonstrations. The event also happed to coincide with the Air Guard unit’s scheduled October training weekend.



“Anytime we get out of sitting in the office and go fly airplanes, that’s we like to do,” said Reis.



The Iowa Air National Guard has units in Des Moines, Sioux City and Fort Dodge, Iowa. Air Guard members come from communities around the state where most members like Reise, serve one weekend each month and two weeks each year.



Flying demonstrations like the one on Sunday are part of the U.S. Air Force aerial events program that are designed to incorporate training activities with aerial demonstrations. These events also help foster unit morale and contribute to community support.

