Just Landed: October 2023 Newcomers

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
Staff Sgt. Robert Armstrong II – 908th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Jai Holley – 908th OG
2nd Lt. Reanna Wolfe – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
908th Maintenance Group:
Staff Sgt. Christopher Collins – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Senior Airman Julian Bosi – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Staff Sgt. Caitlin Costello – 908th CES
Airman 1st Class Myron Dukes Westbrook – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Airman 1st Class Leah Echols – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Lt. Col. Stephen Epperson – 908th MSG
Airman 1st Class Avani Franklin – 25th APS
Airman 1st Class Shannon Gardner Jr. – 25th APS
Senior Airman Janiah Hawkins – 908th Force Support Squadron
Airman 1st Class Tralisia Hunter – 25th APS
Airman 1st Class Jessica Johnson – 908th CES
Airman 1st Class Paris Mathis – 25th APS
Airman Devon Whittaker – 908th CES
Col. Donna Whittaker – 908th Mission Support Group Commander
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Tanesha Freeman
Col. Katie Nason, Aeromedical Staging Squadron Commander
