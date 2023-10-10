Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Landed: October 2023 Newcomers

    908th Airlift Wing Newcomers Graphic

    The 908th Airlift Wing Newcomers Graphic accompanies a monthly article welcoming new

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Operations Group:
    Staff Sgt. Robert Armstrong II – 908th Operations Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Jai Holley – 908th OG
    2nd Lt. Reanna Wolfe – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    908th Maintenance Group:
    Staff Sgt. Christopher Collins – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Senior Airman Julian Bosi – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Caitlin Costello – 908th CES
    Airman 1st Class Myron Dukes Westbrook – 908th Security Forces Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Leah Echols – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Lt. Col. Stephen Epperson – 908th MSG
    Airman 1st Class Avani Franklin – 25th APS
    Airman 1st Class Shannon Gardner Jr. – 25th APS
    Senior Airman Janiah Hawkins – 908th Force Support Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Tralisia Hunter – 25th APS
    Airman 1st Class Jessica Johnson – 908th CES
    Airman 1st Class Paris Mathis – 25th APS
    Airman Devon Whittaker – 908th CES
    Col. Donna Whittaker – 908th Mission Support Group Commander

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Tech. Sgt. Tanesha Freeman
    Col. Katie Nason, Aeromedical Staging Squadron Commander

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Newcomers
    Just Landed

