Ring of Fire over the 301st

Photo By Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga | Scott Palomino, 301st Fighter Wing Airman and Family Readiness director, helps Senior Airman Jasmine Patterson-Crain, 301st Fighter Wing commander support staff, view the solar eclipse through a reflector telescope at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Oct. 14, 2023. This type of telescope uses mirrors as opposed to lenses, which helps gather more light and therefore produces a sharp, clear image of the eclipse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, TX – Members of the 301st Fighter Wing gathered to view the annular solar eclipse here, October 14, 2023.



An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is lined up in front of the Sun at its furthest point from Earth. The moon appears smaller and therefore does not cover the entire Sun. With eclipse glasses, it appears as a dark disk with a bright ring around it. Many refer to the effect as the “ring of fire,” which occurs every one to two years.



Senior Master Sgt. Ross Robbins, 301st Maintenance Squadron material section chief, played a significant role in putting together the solar eclipse party. He recently partnered with NASA amateaur astronomers to complete training and learn more about the solar eclipse.



The event featured drinks and snacks for guests to enjoy while looking at the eclipse through special solar viewing glasses that were handed out. Overall, it was an educational way to get members of the wing outside together to learn about the eclipse and connect over an infrequent natural phenomenon. Robbins wanted to remind us that it’s important to get away from our screens to admire the world around us.



“We get so caught up in our phones and computers that we don’t get to appreciate nature’s wonders,” Robbins stated. “Here’s one in front of us that we can appreciate together.”



Though we may not see the “ring of fire” again for another one or two years, a total solar eclipse, where the Sun, Moon, and Earth line up directly, will occur on April 8, 2024.