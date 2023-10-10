Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW BERLIN AIRMAN AWARDED THE MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL

    Illinois Air National Guard Recruiter Earns Meritorious Service Medal

    Illinois Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Jason Arndt of New Berlin, Illinois

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Story by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Jason Arndt of New Berlin was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal on Oct. 14 at the Illinois National Guard headquarters on Camp Lincoln in Springfield.
    Brig. Gen. Dan McDonough, the Assistant Adjutant General – Air of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard, presented the medal to Arndt for “outstanding achievement” while assigned as the Illinois Air National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Senior Enlisted Leader from September 2019 to September 2022.
    During this time, Arndt enlisted more than 750 new Airmen into the Illinois Air National Guard, with 300 of those filling critical needs within the Air Force. He pioneered a first-of-its-kind recruiting storefront in Waukegan, Illinois, enabling the Illinois Air National Guard to increase its recruiting presence in Chicagoland. He revitalized the Illinois Air National Guard’s recruiter hiring process bringing on six new recruiters resulting in a 13 percent increase in accessions. He also ensured the Illinois Air National recruiters were Joint Qualification System certified within six months.

