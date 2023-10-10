Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141st Air Refueling Wing recognize Spokane employer

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Kayleigh Phillips 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    That was one of the greatest honors of my
    life today,” said attorney Paul Mack after
    being presented the certificate of appreciation
    and 141st Air Refueling Wing commander’s
    coin during a ceremony held at his law firm
    commending him for his support during an
    employee’s military family emergency on
    September 27, 2023 in Spokane, Washington.
    In October of 2022, Master Sgt. Craig Minnihan,
    Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning
    superintendent for the 141st Air Refueling Wing,
    suffered injuries to his hand after an equipment
    malfunction while on a six-month deployment
    in Kenya. After being transported to Landstuhl,
    Germany where he underwent surgery, his wife,
    Jayme Minnihan a lawyer at Paul Mack’s law firm,
    flew to Germany to support and help her husband.
    Minnihan’s recovery didn’t start until he went to
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in
    Bethesda, Maryland to receive occupational therapy,
    which lasted nearly nine months. Throughout the
    entirety of his stay at Water Reed, Jamye was able
    to remain by his side to support him as she worked
    remotely for Mack.
    Recognizing Paul was important because of
    the support Jayme had received throughout my
    recovery process, said Minnihan. What the spouse’s
    employer does for the spouse in these kinds of
    circumstances is just another extension of the
    military family; we must recognize and appreciate it.

