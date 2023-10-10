141st Air Refueling Wing recognize Spokane employer

That was one of the greatest honors of my

life today,” said attorney Paul Mack after

being presented the certificate of appreciation

and 141st Air Refueling Wing commander’s

coin during a ceremony held at his law firm

commending him for his support during an

employee’s military family emergency on

September 27, 2023 in Spokane, Washington.

In October of 2022, Master Sgt. Craig Minnihan,

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning

superintendent for the 141st Air Refueling Wing,

suffered injuries to his hand after an equipment

malfunction while on a six-month deployment

in Kenya. After being transported to Landstuhl,

Germany where he underwent surgery, his wife,

Jayme Minnihan a lawyer at Paul Mack’s law firm,

flew to Germany to support and help her husband.

Minnihan’s recovery didn’t start until he went to

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in

Bethesda, Maryland to receive occupational therapy,

which lasted nearly nine months. Throughout the

entirety of his stay at Water Reed, Jamye was able

to remain by his side to support him as she worked

remotely for Mack.

Recognizing Paul was important because of

the support Jayme had received throughout my

recovery process, said Minnihan. What the spouse’s

employer does for the spouse in these kinds of

circumstances is just another extension of the

military family; we must recognize and appreciate it.

