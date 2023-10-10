That was one of the greatest honors of my
life today,” said attorney Paul Mack after
being presented the certificate of appreciation
and 141st Air Refueling Wing commander’s
coin during a ceremony held at his law firm
commending him for his support during an
employee’s military family emergency on
September 27, 2023 in Spokane, Washington.
In October of 2022, Master Sgt. Craig Minnihan,
Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning
superintendent for the 141st Air Refueling Wing,
suffered injuries to his hand after an equipment
malfunction while on a six-month deployment
in Kenya. After being transported to Landstuhl,
Germany where he underwent surgery, his wife,
Jayme Minnihan a lawyer at Paul Mack’s law firm,
flew to Germany to support and help her husband.
Minnihan’s recovery didn’t start until he went to
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in
Bethesda, Maryland to receive occupational therapy,
which lasted nearly nine months. Throughout the
entirety of his stay at Water Reed, Jamye was able
to remain by his side to support him as she worked
remotely for Mack.
Recognizing Paul was important because of
the support Jayme had received throughout my
recovery process, said Minnihan. What the spouse’s
employer does for the spouse in these kinds of
circumstances is just another extension of the
military family; we must recognize and appreciate it.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 16:49
|Story ID:
|455820
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 141st Air Refueling Wing recognize Spokane employer, by TSgt Kayleigh Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT