ARMED FORCES APPRECIATION NIGHT SPOKANE INDIANS HOST MEMBERS OF THE 141ST FOR RECOGNITION DURING BASEBALL GAME

Military and baseball were the themes of
the night as 141st Air Refueling Wing
commander Colonel James McGovern
kicked off the Spokane Indians Armed Forces
appreciation game by administering the enlistment
oath to three airmen committing to the Air National
Guard on September 1, 2023, at Avista Stadium,
Spokane, Washington.
There was no denying a military presence at the
game. A military wrecker truck, military police
car, and ANG recruitment trailer were parked in
front of the stadium along with Air National Guard
recruiters handing out swag at the entrance.
After the on-field enlistments, McGovern donned
an Indians hat and took to the mound to throw
out the first pitch—a strike! The national anthem
followed and a KC-135 Stratotanker flyover with
pilots Lt Colonel Matt Dean and Lt Colonel Tiffany
Pence and boom operator Staff Sgt. Thomas
Gantt aboard, passed overhead evoking loud
cheers from the stands.
Continuing with the Armed Forces theme, Vice
Commander Colonel Angela O’Connell answered
questions about the military while live on the
game’s radio broadcast. She shared on topics from
recruitment, the up-and-coming generation, and
military camaraderie.
Spokane Indians Armed Forces appreciation
games stem from Operation Fly Together. This
campaign celebrates the history between Team
Fairchild and Spokane Indians Baseball. Aimed
to build pride around the KC-135, “KC” the
airplane mascot, was created as a symbol of the
campaign to spread the message around the
vital role that the KC-135 and Fairchild AFB has
for national security.
The Spokane Indians organization has teamed up
with Fairchild Air Force Base to lead community
projects, honor veterans, educate the community,
support veterans, and celebrate military families
and veterans in the Spokane region.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 16:49
|Story ID:
|455819
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARMED FORCES APPRECIATION NIGHT SPOKANE INDIANS HOST MEMBERS OF THE 141ST FOR RECOGNITION DURING BASEBALL GAME, by TSgt Kayleigh Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
