ARMED FORCES APPRECIATION NIGHT SPOKANE INDIANS HOST MEMBERS OF THE 141ST FOR RECOGNITION DURING BASEBALL GAME

Military and baseball were the themes of

the night as 141st Air Refueling Wing

commander Colonel James McGovern

kicked off the Spokane Indians Armed Forces

appreciation game by administering the enlistment

oath to three airmen committing to the Air National

Guard on September 1, 2023, at Avista Stadium,

Spokane, Washington.

There was no denying a military presence at the

game. A military wrecker truck, military police

car, and ANG recruitment trailer were parked in

front of the stadium along with Air National Guard

recruiters handing out swag at the entrance.

After the on-field enlistments, McGovern donned

an Indians hat and took to the mound to throw

out the first pitch—a strike! The national anthem

followed and a KC-135 Stratotanker flyover with

pilots Lt Colonel Matt Dean and Lt Colonel Tiffany

Pence and boom operator Staff Sgt. Thomas

Gantt aboard, passed overhead evoking loud

cheers from the stands.

Continuing with the Armed Forces theme, Vice

Commander Colonel Angela O’Connell answered

questions about the military while live on the

game’s radio broadcast. She shared on topics from

recruitment, the up-and-coming generation, and

military camaraderie.

Spokane Indians Armed Forces appreciation

games stem from Operation Fly Together. This

campaign celebrates the history between Team

Fairchild and Spokane Indians Baseball. Aimed

to build pride around the KC-135, “KC” the

airplane mascot, was created as a symbol of the

campaign to spread the message around the

vital role that the KC-135 and Fairchild AFB has

for national security.

The Spokane Indians organization has teamed up

with Fairchild Air Force Base to lead community

projects, honor veterans, educate the community,

support veterans, and celebrate military families

and veterans in the Spokane region.

