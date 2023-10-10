Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    ARMED FORCES APPRECIATION NIGHT SPOKANE INDIANS HOST MEMBERS OF THE 141ST FOR RECOGNITION DURING BASEBALL GAME

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Kayleigh Phillips 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Military and baseball were the themes of
    the night as 141st Air Refueling Wing
    commander Colonel James McGovern
    kicked off the Spokane Indians Armed Forces
    appreciation game by administering the enlistment
    oath to three airmen committing to the Air National
    Guard on September 1, 2023, at Avista Stadium,
    Spokane, Washington.
    There was no denying a military presence at the
    game. A military wrecker truck, military police
    car, and ANG recruitment trailer were parked in
    front of the stadium along with Air National Guard
    recruiters handing out swag at the entrance.
    After the on-field enlistments, McGovern donned
    an Indians hat and took to the mound to throw
    out the first pitch—a strike! The national anthem
    followed and a KC-135 Stratotanker flyover with
    pilots Lt Colonel Matt Dean and Lt Colonel Tiffany
    Pence and boom operator Staff Sgt. Thomas
    Gantt aboard, passed overhead evoking loud
    cheers from the stands.
    Continuing with the Armed Forces theme, Vice
    Commander Colonel Angela O’Connell answered
    questions about the military while live on the
    game’s radio broadcast. She shared on topics from
    recruitment, the up-and-coming generation, and
    military camaraderie.
    Spokane Indians Armed Forces appreciation
    games stem from Operation Fly Together. This
    campaign celebrates the history between Team
    Fairchild and Spokane Indians Baseball. Aimed
    to build pride around the KC-135, “KC” the
    airplane mascot, was created as a symbol of the
    campaign to spread the message around the
    vital role that the KC-135 and Fairchild AFB has
    for national security.
    The Spokane Indians organization has teamed up
    with Fairchild Air Force Base to lead community
    projects, honor veterans, educate the community,
    support veterans, and celebrate military families
    and veterans in the Spokane region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 16:49
    Story ID: 455819
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US
    TAGS

    Baseball
    Armed Forces Appreciation
    141st ARW
    Spokane Indians

