MACA Mid-Air Collision Avoidance

Aviation in itself is not inherently dangerous. But to
an even greater degree than the sea, it is terribly
unforgiving of any carelessness, incapacity, or
neglect.”
– Capt Alfred ‘Lamps’ Lamplugh, Royal Flying Corps 1913
Airmen of the 141st Air Refueling Wing safety
office promote a community of safe aviators by
strengthening communication between civilian and
military aviators during a meet and greet outing to a
regional airfield on June 14, 2023, in Sandpoint, Idaho.
Fairchild Air Force Base and the surrounding
region host a variety of different aviation activities.
Between military training, commercial airline
operations, and recreational aviation a lot of
activities can happen in a small airspace. The 141st
safety office aims to help mitigate safety concerns by
increasing aviators’ knowledge of military activities
by supplying regional airfields with Mid-Air Collision
Avoidance pamphlets that supply information about
the regional military operating areas, training routes,
and helpful aviation safety information.
Fairchild is home to the 92nd ARW and 141st ARW
which fly the KC-135 Stratotanker; and the 36th
Rescue Squadron and Army Aviation Support Flight-2
which fly Bell UH-1 Huey and UH-72 Lakota helicopters.
Local aviators are encouraged to know Military
Operations Areas (MOAs), Military Training Routes
(MTRs), and the military aircraft that are commonly
operating out of FAFB.
The regional MOAs are Roosevelt and Okanogan
and are established to facilitate specialized training
in those areas. Training types include air combat
tactics, air intercepts, aerobatics, formation flying, and
low altitude tactics. Military pilots use these spaces
to hone their combat skills to meet the demands of
current and future military challenges.
“The MACA program brings vital awareness to
our region’s aviation community,” said SMSgt Jess
Peterson, Occupational Safety Manager. “When
aviators know what to expect in the skies, they can
identify and avoid hazardous situations.”
