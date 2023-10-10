Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACA Mid-Air Collision Avoidance

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Kayleigh Phillips 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Aviation in itself is not inherently dangerous. But to
    an even greater degree than the sea, it is terribly
    unforgiving of any carelessness, incapacity, or
    neglect.”
    – Capt Alfred ‘Lamps’ Lamplugh, Royal Flying Corps 1913
    Airmen of the 141st Air Refueling Wing safety
    office promote a community of safe aviators by
    strengthening communication between civilian and
    military aviators during a meet and greet outing to a
    regional airfield on June 14, 2023, in Sandpoint, Idaho.
    Fairchild Air Force Base and the surrounding
    region host a variety of different aviation activities.
    Between military training, commercial airline
    operations, and recreational aviation a lot of
    activities can happen in a small airspace. The 141st
    safety office aims to help mitigate safety concerns by
    increasing aviators’ knowledge of military activities
    by supplying regional airfields with Mid-Air Collision
    Avoidance pamphlets that supply information about
    the regional military operating areas, training routes,
    and helpful aviation safety information.
    Fairchild is home to the 92nd ARW and 141st ARW
    which fly the KC-135 Stratotanker; and the 36th
    Rescue Squadron and Army Aviation Support Flight-2
    which fly Bell UH-1 Huey and UH-72 Lakota helicopters.
    Local aviators are encouraged to know Military
    Operations Areas (MOAs), Military Training Routes
    (MTRs), and the military aircraft that are commonly
    operating out of FAFB.
    The regional MOAs are Roosevelt and Okanogan
    and are established to facilitate specialized training
    in those areas. Training types include air combat
    tactics, air intercepts, aerobatics, formation flying, and
    low altitude tactics. Military pilots use these spaces
    to hone their combat skills to meet the demands of
    current and future military challenges.
    “The MACA program brings vital awareness to
    our region’s aviation community,” said SMSgt Jess
    Peterson, Occupational Safety Manager. “When
    aviators know what to expect in the skies, they can
    identify and avoid hazardous situations.”

