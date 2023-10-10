MACA Mid-Air Collision Avoidance

Aviation in itself is not inherently dangerous. But to

an even greater degree than the sea, it is terribly

unforgiving of any carelessness, incapacity, or

neglect.”

– Capt Alfred ‘Lamps’ Lamplugh, Royal Flying Corps 1913

Airmen of the 141st Air Refueling Wing safety

office promote a community of safe aviators by

strengthening communication between civilian and

military aviators during a meet and greet outing to a

regional airfield on June 14, 2023, in Sandpoint, Idaho.

Fairchild Air Force Base and the surrounding

region host a variety of different aviation activities.

Between military training, commercial airline

operations, and recreational aviation a lot of

activities can happen in a small airspace. The 141st

safety office aims to help mitigate safety concerns by

increasing aviators’ knowledge of military activities

by supplying regional airfields with Mid-Air Collision

Avoidance pamphlets that supply information about

the regional military operating areas, training routes,

and helpful aviation safety information.

Fairchild is home to the 92nd ARW and 141st ARW

which fly the KC-135 Stratotanker; and the 36th

Rescue Squadron and Army Aviation Support Flight-2

which fly Bell UH-1 Huey and UH-72 Lakota helicopters.

Local aviators are encouraged to know Military

Operations Areas (MOAs), Military Training Routes

(MTRs), and the military aircraft that are commonly

operating out of FAFB.

The regional MOAs are Roosevelt and Okanogan

and are established to facilitate specialized training

in those areas. Training types include air combat

tactics, air intercepts, aerobatics, formation flying, and

low altitude tactics. Military pilots use these spaces

to hone their combat skills to meet the demands of

current and future military challenges.

“The MACA program brings vital awareness to

our region’s aviation community,” said SMSgt Jess

Peterson, Occupational Safety Manager. “When

aviators know what to expect in the skies, they can

identify and avoid hazardous situations.”

