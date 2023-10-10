Breaking Barriers: The Colorado Women's Initiative Team advocates for advancement

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Times are changing, and the barriers women face in the Air Force are being broken down one by one. Mothers are now able to ship breast milk to their children while on duty. Women can now skip the headache and hair loss associated with long days in tight buns. Leave for fertility services and treatments at military medical facilities have been made available to airmen and guardians. These positive changes, and more not mentioned, are undeniably linked to the proactive response of the Women's Initiative Team, one of seven teams under the Barrier Analysis Working Group that fall under the Department of the Air Force. said U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt Jennifer Sauer, president of the Colorado Air National Guard WIT Chapter.



Sauer knew of the power behind WIT and had seen first hand the changes that are able to be made as a result of a chapter so she decided to create one here, in the Colorado Air National Guard with the support from U.S. Air National Guard Col. Stephanie Figueroa, 233rd Space Group commander and U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Phillip Wagner, 233rd Space Group senior enlisted leader. The chapter itself is made up of members both from the 233rd Space Group, Greeley Air National Guard Station and from the 140th Wing, Buckley Space Force Base.



As soon as the chapter was established, action plans were created and changes were executed, said Sauer. In large part due to the chapter's unique mission and vision statements which guide them through their efforts.



“Our mission is to be dedicated to recognizing and challenging the barriers impacting our female force,” Sauer explains. “We are committed to breaking those barriers aiming for effective solutions using a multi-faceted approach involving policy change, cultural shifts and targeted support programs. Our vision is to be a valuable and empowering team, driven to challenge barriers and stand up to obstacles in their pursuit of growing the COANG force.”



By the end of the first meeting, WIT chapter members had identified a barrier facing women in the COANG; there weren't any maternity parking spots. The team created an action plan and immediately after the meeting a member put up three temporary maternity parking spots and put in an order to have permanent signage. This seemingly small action had an immediate impact.



“We had one Staff Sgt. show up at our next meeting saying how fantastic it was for her to have a spot now,” shared Sauer. “That’s what we want. Our entire team hopes that if members can see the progress that just one team can make, it will inspire and empower others to create their own teams.”



The team is open to anyone who is wanting to make a difference and are currently looking to fill the drill status guardsman director position, the 140th director position and the 138th director position, but you don’t need to be a committee member to join and participate.



The chapter is available to everyone, pushed Sauer. Meetings and events are welcome to all. There is strength in numbers, so the more people that become involved and advocate for what they believe in, the more change will happen.

