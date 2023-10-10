Fire safety sparks excitement during annual observance

Photo By Joseph Cooper | Members of the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services team spread...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Cooper | Members of the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services team spread fire safety awareness across the installation, Oct. 9-13 during this year's Fire Prevention Week observance. The team visited various locations on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield to educate the community and familiarize them with the team responsible for keeping them safe each day. According to the National Fire Prevention Agency, Fire Prevention Week, now in it's 98th year, has become the longest-running public health observance in the United States. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper) see less | View Image Page

This year's Fire Prevention Week at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield ignited a burning desire among the community to learn more about the importance of fire safety. Led by the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services Fire Prevention team, the week was highlighted by a series of daily outreach programs geared toward educating the community on the importance of fire safety.



Following this year’s theme "Cooking safety starts with you. Pay attention to fire prevention," Fire Prevention team members and firefighters toured each installation with a variety of events for all ages to enjoy. From block parties and bowling to story times, static displays, school assemblies, and Sparky the Fire Dog meet and greets, each day reinforced the importance of fire safety while familiarizing the community with the team responsible for keeping them safe every day.



Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 8 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire that devastated the city from Oct. 8-10, 1871. In 1922, the National Fire Protection Association sponsored the first public observance of Fire Prevention Week, and in 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed the week a national observance. According to the NFPA, Fire Prevention Week has now become the longest-running public health observance in the United States.



The designated week brings the community together to learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. For Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Emergency Services Fire Prevention Battalion Chief Larry Hodges, event coordination and community partnerships were cornerstones of the success of this year's campaign.



"It takes a lot of participation to organize such an important event, and I'd like to thank everyone involved in this year's fire prevention week activities," he said. "As firefighters, we are fortunate to be able to share what we do with the community that we have sworn to serve and protect. From the kids we read to at the child development centers to the adults we met at the commissary and Main Post Exchange, everyone walked away with a smile on their face and a better understanding of practicing fire safety in their homes.”



For the past 98 years, the NFPA has focused their efforts on educating the nation on the importance of fire safety through the annual Fire Prevention Week observance. While the week was originated to serve as an annual reminder, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services Deputy Fire Chief Gary Flores wants the community to know that the topic should be at the forefront of everyone's minds every single day.



”Every year, fires put thousands of Americans nationwide in harm's way, and the devastation these fires leave in their wake is heartbreaking," he said. "During the past week, our dedicated fire inspectors and firefighters have been around our installation speaking to our community about the importance of fire safety, a topic that isn't just important for one week out of the year but year-round.”



Flores encouraged the community to remember the important message they received during this year's Fire Prevention Week and emphasized the directorate's commitment to keeping the Soldiers, Families, and Department of Defense civilians on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield safe.



"We ask our Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield communities to please help us continue to spread the message of Fire Safety throughout the year with their friends, family, and loved ones," he said. "Our Fire & Emergency Services team is steadfast in our dedication to the protection of this community and appreciate the extraordinary support and trust we receive every day. We will continue to earn our Soldiers, Families, and Department of Defense civilian’s support and trust at every opportunity.”



Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield's Fire Prevention teams remain committed to educating the community on the importance of fire safety. To learn more about their classes, outreach events, and services, visit Facebook.com/FSGAHAAFFireDept.