Army Cyber Snapshot Staff Sgt. Johanna Birr



Arlington, Va. – Staff Sgt. Johanna Birr, from Yelm, Washington, is a 35P, language analyst, assigned to the 782d Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber) and earned a position on the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 39th Army Ten-Miler Team, October 8.



QUICK SKETCH:

MOS: 35P, Language Analyst

Organization: 782d Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber)

Hometown: Yelm, Washington

High School / College: Friedrich-Alexander Gymnasium, Germany / Bachelor of Art in Business Economics from Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg

Certifications/Training: Master Resiliency Trainer, Department of the Army Retention Training, Command Language Program Manager, Master Fitness Trainer, Basic Leader Course (CL), Critical Thinking Course, Combat Lifesaver Course, Combatives Level 1, Arabic Levantine Basic Course. Certified in Modern Standard Arabic, Levantine, Yemeni, Iraqi, Saudi, Egyptian, Sudanese, and German.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

To me, the Army Profession is more than a job. Being a Soldier is a lifestyle guided by the Army values. Joining the Army has allowed me to be part of something bigger than myself. Soldiers share a comradery that cannot be found anywhere else. Taking care of Soldiers and working to protect our Nation is my purpose of coming to work every day and be the best I can be.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE ARMY TEN-MILER AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING FOR THE BDE TEAM

To prepare for the Army Ten-Miler, I added sprints, and longer runs to my regular workout.

I had already signed up for the ATM when the tryout for the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) team began; however, having the opportunity to represent our Brigade is much more special than just running to improve my time compared to last year.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

After completing my master’s degree in Intelligence Studies in November, I will shift my focus to prepare for Officer Candidate School in January. I will also start training for the 2024 ATM to hopefully be able to compete with the BDE team again.



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE?

Aside from the unwavering support I receive from my loving husband, Anthony, I am fortunate to have several outstanding mentors. One of them is Sgt. 1st Class Servin, who always pushes me to work harder and to belief in myself, no matter what. His continuous support and guidance have helped shape me into the leader I am today.

Carthaginian commander, Hannibal Barca, once said “I will either find a way or make one.” This is what drives me to never give up, especially in the face of adversity.

