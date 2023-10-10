Defenders train with new rifle optic

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Defenders assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron conducted live-fire training with the new TANGO6T low power variable optic on M4 carbine rifles, Sept. 29, 2023, at the GPS Defense Sniper School in Peoria, Arizona.



The training aimed to familiarize defenders with the TANGO6T, which is being employed across all branches of the U.S. military.



“The 56th SFS attended the Sniper-1 and Sniper-2 courses to conduct training with the new LPVO,” said Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos, 56th SFS weapons and tactics noncommissioned officer in charge. “[The TANGO6T] is a new optic for the career field that we are currently having our defenders get familiar with.”



The optic features a 1-6x variable zoom range, enabling more extended-range engagements compared to previous red dot and reflex sights.



“The optic allows us, as defenders, to engage threats from further distances than ever before,” said Villalobos. “The defenders during the training were able to engage targets up to 750 yards away using the new optic.”



The training serves as a seamless integration and preparation for when the optic will be fully employed by defenders around the Air Force.



This new optic is just one of the many ways that Luke AFB continues to advance the mission of training combat-ready Airmen, ensuring the whole force always stays one step ahead of the fight.

