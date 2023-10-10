Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    459th ARW holds 'Day of Hope' webinar

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Story by Lt. Col. Timothy Smith 

    459th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    In closing out Suicide Prevention Month, the 459th Air Refueling Wing Director of Psychological Health, Rachel O'Reilly, collaborated with the Joint Base Andrews Integrated Prevention Program Workforce, which is comprised of the installation Violence Prevention Integrator and Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, on Sep. 29, 2023, to record a Day of Hope Webinar. This Webinar (video) instructs members on how to create an evidence-informed individual suicide prevention plan referred to as the My Resilience Plan Template.

