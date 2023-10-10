459th ARW holds 'Day of Hope' webinar

In closing out Suicide Prevention Month, the 459th Air Refueling Wing Director of Psychological Health, Rachel O'Reilly, collaborated with the Joint Base Andrews Integrated Prevention Program Workforce, which is comprised of the installation Violence Prevention Integrator and Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, on Sep. 29, 2023, to record a Day of Hope Webinar. This Webinar (video) instructs members on how to create an evidence-informed individual suicide prevention plan referred to as the My Resilience Plan Template.

Date Posted: 10.13.2023