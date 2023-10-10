From Daughter to Shipmate

Story by Jennifer Cragg, Naval Air Force Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, Va. – As the Navy celebrates its 248th birthday this year, it allows Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) to highlight the Sailors who serve in Naval Aviation.



For the first time in his naval career, AIRLANT’s Force Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey III, has served on the same coast as his daughter, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kindal Kidd, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69).



“We have never been stationed in the same geographic location until I transitioned to Naval Safety Center (Naval Safety Command) in the summer of 2020,” Hailey said. “I was primarily stationed on the west coast, and she spent much time overseas. When she was assigned to the east coast, it marked our first opportunity to experience sharing the Navy experience together.”



Hailey assumed the responsibility as AIRLANT’s 20th Force Master Chief in April 2023 and was thrilled to have his daughter assigned to the Eisenhower.



“I was very excited that I was coming to AIRLANT, and when we found out that she was headed to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which is a great ship, great crew, and the opportunity to watch what they do and she is a part of that, is great to me,” Hailey said.



What does Kidd think of her father as AIRLANT’s Force Master Chief?



“I love it; he has become my default mentor, giving me the best advice. It has been a great time having him by my side, he has done so much for me by keeping my head up, and showing me how to be a better Sailor for my leadership, as well as myself. I don’t think I would have gotten this far without his advice,” Kidd said, who plans on following in her father’s footsteps to one day earn her chief anchors.



To bring the past to the present, during his daughter’s Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) pinning on Feb. 17, 2021, he was able to pass on his legacy.



“When she was assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), one of the neatest things I participated in was the pinning of my 1998 ESWS pin on my daughter. I earned that pin while on board the USS Fitzgerald,” Hailey said.



Other distant family members have also served, including an uncle and a grandfather who served during the Korean War.



“To serve with my daughter in the Navy, we have developed a special bond,” Hailey reflected. “I find it funny when she calls me with a question, and I ask her, ‘Do you want the Dad answer, or the Master Chief answer?’” he added.



With 248 years of Navy legacy, both Hailey and Kidd look back on their time in the service and what it means to serve.



“As my time in the Navy is shorter going forward than what is behind me, I take a lot of time to reflect on the Sailors I serve alongside and the privilege to influence so many people,” Hailey said. “The Navy’s birthday is very important to me, it’s all of our opportunity to celebrate 248 years of being the world’s maritime fighting force. I am looking forward to continuing celebrating our history and heritage going forward.”



Kidd echoes her father’s sentiment.



“When I first joined I didn’t really appreciate what the Navy had to offer me. A chance to travel, to enjoy the benefits that were provided to me, but as my time in grew longer and with each re-enlistment, my appreciation for the Navy grew stronger,” Kidd said. “I grew up and matured into a person that I never thought I was capable of becoming, being provided with valuable insight and opportunities that otherwise would not have been granted to me if I have never joined. Looking forward, I can smile with appreciation when each Navy and Corpsman birthday arrives.”



AIRLANT is responsible for seven nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 52,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel with priorities focused on warfighting, people, and readiness by providing combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.

