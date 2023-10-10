New Camp Ripley Barber Has Experience and Passion, with Affordable Prices.

CAMP RIPLEY, Minn. – Shari Boser, a cosmetologist and mother of two service members, joined the Barber Shop at Camp Ripley Training Center in August 2023 for the winter training season.



Camp Ripley has had a barber on site for the busy training months but has struggled in years past to keep a local barber on post for the winter. "I was doing cosmetology, and I've been doing that for 27 years. I just love doing hair," said Shari Boser, Camp Ripley's newest "Barber."



Shari, a cosmetologist, and mother of two service members, has reopened the Barber Shop at Camp Ripley Training Center in August 2023 for the winter training season and operates the barber shop part-time after it had closed following the summer training season. The haircuts are $17.50, with the doors open at 9 a.m., Thursday and Friday morning and close at 5:30 p.m. in the evening.



A part of what Shari wants to accomplish while on Camp Ripley is to get to know the people who work, and serve here, "I've done thousands of men's haircuts, but this barber stuff is something kind of new to me. I started working here about a month ago, but it's fun! I like getting to know the different people. Where they're all from, what they're doing here, how long they've been in the service."



Outside of working at Camp Ripley, Shari works at a salon she owns with her sister in Eagle Bend, Minnesota. After moving to Fort Ripley, she states that the shorter commute to work so close to the weekend is a nice change from her hour drive to the salon during the rest of the week.



"One of my clients works at Camp Ripley, and he had mentioned that nobody works at the Barber Shop here during the wintertime. It closes. So, I mentioned that I might be interested in coming here a few days out of the week because I still have a salon in Eagle Bend with my sister, but I had moved near Fort Ripley about a year ago. Eagle Bend is about an hour away, and I'm ten minutes away from here," said Boser.



Shari hopes to continue to operate on Camp Ripley long term, and give the option of a convenient, friendly, and affordable haircut to the military, local first responders, and employees of Camp Ripley.



"I love the area, and it's cool to get to work at Camp Ripley and get to know the people who come here. I have a daughter in Law Enforcement and another daughter in the Air Force, so it's nice getting to know other people in Law Enforcement and the military. I really appreciate all of you guys and hope I do well enough to stay here!"

