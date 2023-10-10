Navy League of the United States Accepting Alaska Sea Service Scholarship Applications

From Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Navy League of the United States and Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) announced Oct. 13, the requirements and solicited applications for the Alaska Sea Service Scholarships for academic year 2024-2025.



The program awards up to four $1,000 scholarships annually for undergraduate education to dependent children and spouses of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel who legally claim Alaska as their state of residence.



The scholarships are made possible by funds raised by Alaskan citizens for a war bond as a gift to USS Juneau (CL 52) during World War II. After the sinking of Juneau, the governor of the territory of Alaska and the secretary of the Navy agreed to keep the bond monies on deposit until an appropriate application was found. In 1986, the Navy established the Alaska Sea Service Fund.



“Alaskan citizens originally gathered these funds for the light-cruiser Juneau; however, the ship was sunk at the Battle of Guadalcanal before the gift could be presented,” said Ryan Donaldson, Navy League executive vice president for business operations. “What better way to honor the memory of Juneau Sailors than by helping educate Alaska’s future?”



Applicants must be the child or spouse of a legal resident of Alaska who is or was at the time of death or designation as missing-in-action, a Regular or Reserve U.S. Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard member on active duty, inactive duty or retired with or without pay.



The Navy League will screen all applications and submit their recommendations to NETC to select the scholarship recipients. Selection will be based on academic proficiency, character, leadership ability, community involvement and financial need.



Students must provide proof of acceptance at an accredited college or university for full-time undergraduate study toward a bachelor’s degree. No more than two scholarship awards may be received by an individual during the pursuit of a four-year degree.



Scholarship applications will be accepted from Oct. 15, 2023 to March 15, 2024.



For additional information and a link to apply for the Alaska Sea Service Scholarship, visit https://www.navyleague.org/programs/scholarships or email scholarships@navyleaque.org.

Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023