8th SFS, ROKAF military police unite for first combined patrol

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Air Force defenders with the 8th Security Forces Squadron conducted a combined security patrol with their Republic of Korea Air Force counterparts from the 38th Fighter Group for the first time Oct. 10.



This is the first combined security patrol between the U.S. Air Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force.



Combined patrols are one of many integration plans between the 8th SFS and 38th FG military police, to strengthen base defense at Kunsan.



To ensure seamless combined operations, 8th SFS defenders hosted training events where Airmen from both countries ironed out their combined tactics, techniques and procedures that are used while patrolling the base.



“We're all learning together, getting on the same track and building a stronger relationship because knowing one another is key to shared operations,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kelsey Corey, 8th SFS Bravo Flight sergeant.



While conducting installation security patrols side-by-side Airmen share their own best practices and learn from one another to refine techniques as a team, while ensuring key areas of the installation remain secure.



“There is always something new that we can learn from one another,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Herron 8th SFS patrolman. “Being able to work with each other and to see the difference in our day-to-day work shows that there are different styles and things to learn from each other.”



Being able to understand and know what to expect from one another creates a more cohesive working relationship.



“If there was ever a situation where both of us would have to respond, working together like this gives us an insight into our procedures so when the time comes we will already know what to expect from one another,” said ROKAF Airman 1st Class Huiseop Lin, 38th Fighter Group military police.



The insight gained during the combined patrols ultimately ensures continued growth for both forces toward a common goal of ensuring Kunsan AB assets are always ready if ever called upon.

“Finding new ways to integrate our forces and align our procedures with that of our ROK mission partners boosts our interoperability and ultimately strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Minnocci, 8th Security Forces Squadron commander. “Beginning combined patrols is just one example of how we are finding ways to not only fortify the ‘Defend the Base’ mission but fold ROKAF into day-to-day operations expanding capabilities at Kunsan.”



With the defenders leading the way in integrating ROKAF into their routine operations, the Wolf Pack and its mission partners continue to demonstrate their ability to ensure the stability and security of the Korean Peninsula.

