NTAG Great Lakes Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes held a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago, Illinois, October 6. Cmdr. Eric Rolfs relieved Cmdr. Matthew Sass as commanding officer. Sass has served as the commanding officer of NTAG Great Lakes since March 2022.



Sass, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Wisconsin. With a distinguished naval career, Sass has earned a number of personal awards including a Joint Meritorious Service Medal, five Air Medals (Strike/Flight), one Joint Commendation Medal, three Navy Commendation Medals, one Navy Achievement Medal, and various Service and Unit awards.



“[Sass’s] success wasn't just measured in contracts written by sailors, or sailors shipped to bootcamp and Officer Candidate School . . . but in everything [he] did to show [his] passionate dedication to the Navy and the mission,” said Capt. Robert L. Moran, Commodore, Navy Recruiting Command Region West, and the presiding officer at the ceremony.



Sass expressed his gratitude to his family and to the entire NTAG Great Lakes command.



“You’ve shown me this is not my command,” said Sass. “Everything we do is for our Sailors. It’s never been about me. It’s been about them, and the amazing services they perform daily.”



Rolfs reflected on the accomplishments made under Sass’s leadership and his dedication to establish confidence in the command.



“Over the last 15 months, we've instilled best practices to be a more efficient organization and dedicated our efforts not only to the mission, but to each other,” said Rolfs. “To build a foundation of a championship team has taken a major effort by each sailor and civilian here … but we are not finished, we cannot and will not be satisfied.”



Rolfs, a native of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, reported to NTAG Great Lakes as executive officer in March of 2022. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2004, with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and his Commission. In 2016, Rolfs earned a Master of Arts Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College. Most recently, Rolfs has served as the Executive Officer aboard USS Wichita (LCS 13) and as the Communications Officer and Navigator aboard USS McClusky (FFG 41).



Rolfs expressed his plans for the program’s future, emphasizing that the command will work to be more proficient and passionate in their recruitment efforts and “will do it with the respect and understanding that all who volunteer to serve, regardless of the branch, are making a commitment to defend our country,” said Rolfs. “NTAG Great Lakes, I'm proud to stand as your commanding officer. We will earn a championship together. No excuses, play like a champion.”



Moran extended congratulations to Rolfs and assured attendees of his confidence in the command’s new leadership.



“Let us remember that the strength of our Navy lies not in the ships' technology and strategy but in the character, dedication and professionalism of the men and women who serve,” said Moran. “As we move forward under new leadership, let's continue to foster a culture of excellence, innovation and collaboration, ensuring that the legacy of this command remains strong.”



Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes covers Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Eastern Wisconsin and Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Headquartered in North Chicago, IL, NTAG Great Lakes has 30 recruiting stations and employs more than 150 military and non-military personnel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 Story ID: 455674