Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Installation Emergency Operations Center in action

Kurt Bruggemeyer with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security leads a discussion during a practice activation of the Installation Emergency Operations Center (IEOC) on Sept. 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Leaders in emergency management like Bruggemeyer and his team help keep Fort McCoy ready when a postwide emergency response is necessary, and much more.

Kurt Bruggemeyer with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security leads a discussion during a practice activation of the Installation Emergency Operations Center (IEOC) on Sept. 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Leaders in emergency management like Bruggemeyer and his team help keep Fort McCoy ready when a postwide emergency response is necessary, and much more.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services for 35 of 38 years since 1984.



