    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Installation Emergency Operations Center in action

    Fort McCoy's Installation Emergency Operations Center in action

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Kurt Bruggemeyer with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Kurt Bruggemeyer with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security leads a discussion during a practice activation of the Installation Emergency Operations Center (IEOC) on Sept. 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Leaders in emergency management like Bruggemeyer and his team help keep Fort McCoy ready when a postwide emergency response is necessary, and much more.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services for 35 of 38 years since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

