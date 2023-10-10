WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual Spouse and Family Forum, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. ET, open to military and civilian family members across the enterprise.



The forum will focus on mental health and resilience, featuring panelists from across the Department of the Air Force to help individuals understand and navigate the diverse resources available for support. Panel members will include representatives from Military OneSource, Military Family Life Counseling, Chaplain, First Sergeant, Mental Health Clinic, and the Employee Assistance Program.



Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, AFMC Commander, and his spouse Dede will host the forum, which is part of the AFMC Family Connection initiative. The initiative is working to better connect uniformed and civilian family members across the command with support and resources in all aspects of life. This is the final family forum for 2023.



The event will be hosted on ZoomGov, with the invitation and link sent to employees via internal channels prior to the event. Uniformed and civilian Airmen are asked to forward this information to their family members to encourage widespread attendance. Unit key spouses and AFMC installation Family Readiness Centers will also have the link available for those interested.



To submit a question prior to the event and receive the ZoomGov link, email the AFMC Community Support Program team at afmc.a1z.ipr@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 12:33 Story ID: 455618 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mental health, resilience Spouse and Family Forum set for Nov. 9, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.