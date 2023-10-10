Army Cyber Snapshot 1st Lt. John McClorey

Army Cyber Snapshot 1LT John McClorey



Arlington, Va. – 1st Lt. John McClorey who hails from Vienna, Va., is a 17A, cyberspace operations officer assigned to Detachment Texas, 782d Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber) and earned a position on the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 39th Army Ten-Miler Team, October 8.



QUICK SKETCH:

MOS/Branch and duty position: 17A, cyberspace operations officer, operations officer-in-charge (OIC), 403CMT (combat mission team)

Organization: Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber)

Hometown: Vienna, Va.

High School / College: The Heights School, Potomac, Md.; and a Bachelor of Science in Structural and Materials Engineering from the University of Virginia

Certifications/Training: Master of Science degree Cybersecurity from GaTech (ongoing), Exploitation Analyst J7 Pipeline, CCNA



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

Serving in the U.S. Army is an incredible honor and opportunity. Officership in the military represents a long tradition of leaders who have defended our Nation since its founding. In the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), I am fortunate to work in a cutting-edge space with exceptionally talented Soldiers, NCOs, and fellow officers. I originally joined the Army because I love this country and I wanted to contribute to her defense.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE ARMY TEN-MILER AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING FOR THE BDE TEAM

My training for the Army Ten-Miler was nested under a greater fitness regimen for the ACFT. I sought to compete for the Brigade Team to represent Army Cyber (and also to visit my Family who resides in the DMV!)



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

I would like to continue to lead Soldiers in offensive cyber and to pursue future assignments with special mission units as a Captain.



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL?

I would like to recognize my mother and father for their love and guidance. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 11:42 Story ID: 455610 Location: VIENNA, VA, US Web Views: 31 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Cyber Snapshot 1st Lt. John McClorey, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.