NAS JRB Fort Worth Navy Lodge Associate Wins Worldwide Associate of the Year

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS - Ruben Rodriguez, maintenance worker, at NAS JRB Fort Worth Navy Lodge, has been named the Navy Lodge Program Worldwide Associate of the Year for 2022. There are 36 Navy lodges with over 40,000 employees making this a prestigious award that recognizes Rodriguez's commitment to providing exceptional service to the Navy Lodge Fort Worth and its guests.



"Ruben’s remarkable achievement in winning the Navy Lodge Program Worldwide Associate of the Year is a testament not only to his dedication and commitment but also to the exceptional teamwork and selfless service he consistently provides to our military community at the Fort Worth Navy Lodge. As a base, we are so proud of Ruben and his well-deserved recognition," said NAS JRB Fort Worth Commanding Officer CAPT Mark McLean.



Rodriguez, has been a valued member of the Navy Lodge team for seven years. Known for his resourcefulness and dedication to guest satisfaction, Rodriguez has saved the Navy Lodge an estimated $20,000 in the year 2022.



"I feel honored to receive this award. I am thankful for the recognition and all the opportunities that NEXCOM has given me. I am thankful to the staff for helping me get this award. I would not have been able to do this without them. And most importantly, my general manager, Secelia Donovan for recognizing my hard work," said Rodriguez.



The Navy Lodge Program Worldwide Associate of the Year award is given to an individual who consistently exceeds expectations in various areas, including guest services, leadership, teamwork, and innovation.



Donovan, who nominated Rodriguez for this award, praised his exceptional qualities. "Ruben is a leader who collaborates with other departments to find solutions to ensure guests are provided a premier lodging experience during their stay at Navy Lodge Fort Worth. In addition, he supports and assists NEXCOM hospitality group team members by going above and beyond his assigned duties. He is trusted and admired by leadership and associates, for his hard work, dedication, and efforts. He embodies the true spirit of hospitality by creating a caring atmosphere and memorable experiences for all guests."

