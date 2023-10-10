Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Shuts Down South Gate Viewing Area Indefinitely

Photo By DeAnna Murano | Spectators watch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket USSF-44 lift off from Kennedy Space...... read more read more Photo By DeAnna Murano | Spectators watch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket USSF-44 lift off from Kennedy Space Center, Space Launch Complex 39A on Nov 1, 2022 from the South Gate Viewing Area at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. USSF-44 was the first National Security Space Launch (NSSL) on a Falcon Heavy rocket and the first Falcon Heavy launch since June of 2019. see less | View Image Page

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – Space Launch Delta 45 has announced the permanent closure of the South Gate launch viewing area at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as of Nov 1, 2023, citing concerns over public safety. The decision comes after multiple serious vehicle crashes in the vicinity and a dramatic increase in mission cadence, prompting leadership to take action to prevent any future incidents.



The decision to close the South Gate viewing area was not taken lightly. "The safety of the public is our utmost priority. Recent incidents highlighted an unacceptable level of risk to bystanders at South Gate viewing area and to the continuity of our mission,” stated Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, SLD 45 commander. “While we understand the disappointment this closure may cause, we cannot compromise on safety.”



As the closure takes effect, Space Launch Delta 45 encourages space enthusiasts to explore other safe viewing alternatives. Public viewing events at designated areas throughout Brevard County will continue to be available, allowing people to experience the excitement of space missions while minimizing potential risks.



While the South Gate viewing area's closure is disappointing, it underscores the importance of prioritizing safety in all aspects of space exploration. As technology advances and more ambitious missions are planned, ensuring the safety of the general public will remain a paramount concern for space agencies worldwide.