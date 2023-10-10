DoDEA students display artwork at the White House

Courtesy Photo | E.A. White Elementary School student points to her artwork on display at the White...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | E.A. White Elementary School student points to her artwork on display at the White House, part of the new Military Children’s Corner, on Sept. 25, 2023. The Military Children’s Corner is a new art display at the White House dedicated to our nation’s military children. see less | View Image Page

First lady Jill Biden debuted The Military Children’s Corner, a new art display at the White House dedicated to our nation’s military children. The inaugural display features artwork from 11 military-connected students to include three from DoDEA: Autumn and Paris from E.A. White Elementary School in Fort Moore, Georgia and Jasmine from M.C. Perry High School in Iwakuni, Japan.



As part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors, Dr. Biden is leveraging art as an educational tool to help Americans learn about the experiences of the four million military-connected children whose parents are active duty service members, National Guard or reservists, or veterans.



“At home and abroad, I’ve met so many incredible military children. They may not wear a uniform, but they serve our country, too. During my travels, military children have frequently shared their artwork with me, offering a window into their lives,” said Dr. Biden. “Inspired by their stories of kindness, ingenuity, and strength, I wanted to bring their art and talents to the White House. As visitors enjoy The Military Children’s Corner, I hope they also take a moment to reflect on the service and sacrifice of our military families.”



The Military Children’s Corner is located in the East Colonnade and is among the first displays visitors will see when they enter the East Wing of the White House. The display case was designed to replicate the look and feel of bulletin boards commonly found in elementary schools, making this White House display welcoming to visitors of all ages. The display will be updated on a quarterly basis and feature a variety of art from military-connected children of U.S. service members around the world.